Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emily Rose Pulis
Emily Rose Pulis
People and Places

Meet the Candidates: Emily-Rose Pulis

Lesley Apps
by
8th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sponsor: Fitzroy Bar and Grill Grafton Hotel

Age: 12

School attending and class: St Andrew's Christian School - Year 7

How long have you lived in Grafton? Four years.

What do you like about living here?

The friendly people in the town and my animals on my farm.

How do you spend your spare time?

Navy cadets and horse riding, camping, dancing, singing and practising for the Mary Poppins theatrical performance with the Australian Theatrical Society.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I wanted to help people and I'm proud of my town. When I was in primary school I found out about the festival and I saw other people happy and having fun enjoying being Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidates of the festival.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The float parade because I enjoyed it on the float with my dance school a couple of years ago dressed as the Cat in the Hat theme.

Tomorrow: Meet Erin Dunkley-Moore

jacaranda2019 jacaranda festival jacaranda queen
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Jacaranda festival breaks new record

    premium_icon Jacaranda festival breaks new record

    News Jacaranda's key event sells out in record time with a party extension in the works

    League commentator arrested mid-call

    premium_icon League commentator arrested mid-call

    Crime Colourful rugby league call comes to a dramatic end.

    IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 8

    Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    premium_icon Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    Music Six deaths at NSW music festival to go under microscope