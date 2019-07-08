Meet the Candidates: Emily-Rose Pulis

Sponsor: Fitzroy Bar and Grill Grafton Hotel

Age: 12

School attending and class: St Andrew's Christian School - Year 7

How long have you lived in Grafton? Four years.

What do you like about living here?

The friendly people in the town and my animals on my farm.

How do you spend your spare time?

Navy cadets and horse riding, camping, dancing, singing and practising for the Mary Poppins theatrical performance with the Australian Theatrical Society.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I wanted to help people and I'm proud of my town. When I was in primary school I found out about the festival and I saw other people happy and having fun enjoying being Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidates of the festival.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The float parade because I enjoyed it on the float with my dance school a couple of years ago dressed as the Cat in the Hat theme.

