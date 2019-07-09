Meet the Candidates: Erin Dunkley-Moore

Sponsor: I Scream

Age: 13

School attending and class: Grafton High School - Year 8

How long have you lived in Grafton? My whole life.

What do you like about living here?

The weather, community events, playing sports, being able to know a larger range of people due to its size.

How do you spend your spare time?

Playing netball (I'm in the Grafton Rep Team). I have a part time job at I Scream and enjoy cooking for my family.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I wanted to try something new. I enjoy doing group activities and wanted to become more confident in speech and personality as I would like to travel later.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The Riverlight Festival as in the past I performed in gymnastics and I enjoy watching the community come together and have a great night.

Tomorrow: Meet Miriam Taylor