Meet the Candidates: Erin Dunkley-Moore
Age: 13
School attending and class: Grafton High School - Year 8
How long have you lived in Grafton? My whole life.
What do you like about living here?
The weather, community events, playing sports, being able to know a larger range of people due to its size.
How do you spend your spare time?
Playing netball (I'm in the Grafton Rep Team). I have a part time job at I Scream and enjoy cooking for my family.
Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?
I wanted to try something new. I enjoy doing group activities and wanted to become more confident in speech and personality as I would like to travel later.
What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?
The Riverlight Festival as in the past I performed in gymnastics and I enjoy watching the community come together and have a great night.
