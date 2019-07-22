Meet the candidates: Gabrielle Solway

Sponsor: BCU Grafton

Age: 14

School attending and class: McAuley Catholic College (Year 8)

How long have you lived in Grafton? All of my life.

What do you like about living here?

I like living in Grafton because it is the North Coast and it's close to national parks, beaches and the Gold Coast shopping.

How do you spend your spare time?

I spend my time doing art (drawing and painting), reading and doing exercise. I train in mixed martial arts and Jui-Jitsu four days a week.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

A former candidate told me about her experience and it inspired me to do it.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The event that is special to me is Jacaranda Thursday because when I was around eight years old I got to walk around with the characters dressed in costumes.

Tomorrow: Meet the 2019 Matron of Honour Suzanne Campbell.