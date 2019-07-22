Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gabrielle Solway
Gabrielle Solway
News

Meet the candidates: Gabrielle Solway

Lesley Apps
by
22nd Jul 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sponsor: BCU Grafton

Age: 14

School attending and class: McAuley Catholic College (Year 8)

How long have you lived in Grafton? All of my life.

What do you like about living here?

I like living in Grafton because it is the North Coast and it's close to national parks, beaches and the Gold Coast shopping.

How do you spend your spare time?

I spend my time doing art (drawing and painting), reading and doing exercise. I train in mixed martial arts and Jui-Jitsu four days a week.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

A former candidate told me about her experience and it inspired me to do it.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The event that is special to me is Jacaranda Thursday because when I was around eight years old I got to walk around with the characters dressed in costumes.

Tomorrow: Meet the 2019 Matron of Honour Suzanne Campbell.

jacaranda 2019 jacaranda festival 2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    HIGHLIGHTS: Grafton Derby Day

    HIGHLIGHTS: Grafton Derby Day

    Rugby League Missed out on all the action from Frank McGuren field? Here's a wrap up of everything that went down

    Ghosts legends and stalwarts honoured at local derby

    premium_icon Ghosts legends and stalwarts honoured at local derby

    Rugby League Life members and 100-gamers receive special presentation

    Legacy of Bob Hawke lives on in Landcare

    premium_icon Legacy of Bob Hawke lives on in Landcare

    Environment Grand-daughter becomes ambassador for organisation

    Wage thieves flogged with a feather

    premium_icon Wage thieves flogged with a feather

    Opinion What is the difference between wage theft and sticking up a servo?