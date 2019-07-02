Meet the Candidates: Hayley Hedges

Employed and sponsored by : Westlawn Insurance Brokers (receptionist)

Age: 22

How long have you lived in Grafton: Five years.

What do you like about living here: I love the tight-knit environment and the community involvement. The stunning beaches, rivers, towns and rainforests of the surrounding area. My favourite part of living in Grafton is the amazing relationships we formed since being here.

How do you spend your spare time: You will see me spending time drinking coffee, catching up with friends and family or just chilling out at home with my partner and dog.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: As I have not lived in Grafton for very long I believe it will be a great way to involve myself more in the community and to see another side to the Jacaranda Festival. I feel it will be a great way to meet new people and form new friendships.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: To me becoming queen or princess would be a great accomplishment - to become an ambassador for the town and attending community events would be a great honour and something to be truly proud of myself for achieving.