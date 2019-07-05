Meet the Candidates: Holly Hastings

Employed and Sponsored by: Southside Pharmacy

How long have you lived in Grafton: I have lived on the outskirts of Grafton in the village of Coutts Crossing for my entire life (21 years).

What do you like about living here: I like that Grafton is such a homely town. Not only have I lived in Grafton for my whole life but I feel as though I have grown alongside Grafton. Over time I have seen Grafton change substantially, almost always for the better, from years ago with the upgrade to the Grafton shopping centre, the highway upgrades, to the more recent changes with the new bridge being built, the Country University Centre which is about to open, and the new jail on the outskirts of Grafton bringing new jobs and life to the region. Grafton is the area where almost all of my family resides and we all have a very strong connection to the area. I love that I can walk down the street any day of the week and run into friends or family, and also be greeted by many people that I do not know as it is a very friendly town.

How do you spend your spare time: I spend my spare time in many different ways. During winter I am involved in netball at the Grafton Netball Association as an umpire and player. I also assist with coaching on the odd occasion. I play Oztag during the summer season. I enjoy going to the Saraton Theatre and enjoying the live entertainment provided in Grafton, whether it be at the Village Green, Roches, the Jacaranda Hotel or the Crown. I also keep a keen eye out for other events in Grafton such as Eat Street, markets, the show and speedway.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: I became a Jacaranda Queen candidate because of the close connection I feel to Grafton as my hometown. I would like to give back by supporting the Jacaranda Festival, which is the focal point of our beautiful town of Grafton. Having lived in the area my whole life I have a wealth of knowledge of the region and believe my personality embodies the Jacaranda Spirit.

I also feel that it is an opportunity for me to meet new people in the area and build on my skills in both public speaking and communication.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: It would be a great honour if I were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess. I would be proud to represent Grafton in this way. It would embed my connection in the area and add my name to the history of Grafton, which would be a very proud moment for both myself and my family.

