Meet the candidates: Jessica Redman

Sponsor: Peter Buckler Floor Sanding

Age: 13

School attending and class: McAuley Catholic College

How long have you lived in Grafton? I have lived in Grafton for 13 years.

What do you like about living here?

I like that it is a small town and you get to know a lot of people.

How do you spend your spare time? I walk around with my friends or family.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I became a Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate because a former candidate encouraged me. I also watched the floats when I was younger and loved to watch the former candidates.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The Riverlight Festival is special to me because a few years ago my family and I went and had a great night there.

Tomorrow: Meet Sahara Powell.