Meet the candidates: Jessica Redman
Age: 13
School attending and class: McAuley Catholic College
How long have you lived in Grafton? I have lived in Grafton for 13 years.
What do you like about living here?
I like that it is a small town and you get to know a lot of people.
How do you spend your spare time? I walk around with my friends or family.
Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?
I became a Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate because a former candidate encouraged me. I also watched the floats when I was younger and loved to watch the former candidates.
What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?
The Riverlight Festival is special to me because a few years ago my family and I went and had a great night there.
