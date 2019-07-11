Meet the candidates: Kira Boulton

Sponsor: Clarence River Jockey Club

Age: 12

School attending and class: South Grafton High School - Year 7

How long have you lived in Grafton? I have lived in Grafton my whole life.

What do you like about living here? I like how everyone in the community comes together for the Jacaranda Festival.

How do you spend your spare time? I like to read comics and books. I also enjoy talking to and spending time with my friends, playing hockey and doing gymnastics.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate? So I can make a difference in the community. Ever since attending the princess parties I've wanted to become part of the festival and have all the young children look up in awe, saying: "One day I'd like to be a part of that". Giving them hope and a dream.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why? The event special to me is the Venetian Carnival, now known as the river light festival, because I have so many opportunities to make unique and special memories with my friends and family. Last year I went to the festival with my mother, cousin, two brothers, and my friend Emmalea. I made some of my last quality memories with my friends from primary school. I will always treasure all of my friends sitting on the far hill just looking up as the night sky lit up with countless, colourful and bright spurts of light.

