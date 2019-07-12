Menu
Letisha Stevenson
People and Places

Meet the candidates: Letisha Stevenson

Lesley Apps
by
12th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
Age: 13

School attending and class: St Andrew's Christian School - Year 7

How long have you lived in Grafton? I have lived in Grafton my whole life.

What do you like about living here? I enjoy the freedom I get here and the parks I get to visit.

How do you spend your spare time? I like journalling, reading and listening to music.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate? I have known a few past candidates and it looks like a lot of fun.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why? I enjoy the float parade. Every year my mum sets up a table with food and drinks outside her shop. It's kind of a like a tradition.

