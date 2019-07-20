Menu
Maddison Yager is looking to become Jacaranda Queen 2019.
Meet the candidates: Maddison Yager

Lesley Apps
by
20th Jul 2019 12:38 PM
Sponsor: Grafton Truck and Trailer Repairs

Age: 13

School attending and class: McAuley Catholice College (Year 8)

How long have you lived in Grafton? I have lived in Grafton ever since I was born which is 13 years.

What do you like about living here?

I absolutely love the atmosphere of Grafton and also how friendly an close everyone is.

How do you spend your spare time?

Playing sport. This varies from hockey and tennis training to representiative team try-outs, selection and competitions.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I became a candidate to further my public speaking skills and to enjoy the Jacaranda Festiva in a different, first-hand way which I most likely won't be able to experience again.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The Party for a Princess is very special to me as I have been entering and winning ever since I was born. I have many, many fond memories with both friends and family.

Tomorrow: Meet our final Junior Queen Candidate Gabrielle Solway.

