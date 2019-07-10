Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOVES GRAFTON: Miriam Taylor.
LOVES GRAFTON: Miriam Taylor.
People and Places

Meet the candidates: Miriam Taylor

Lesley Apps
by
10th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sponsor: The Rotary Club of Grafton Midday

Age: 13

School attended and class: Grafton High School - Year 8

How long have you lived in Grafton? All my life. I was born in Grafton.

What do you like about living here?

The community, and my friends and family are here.

How do you spend your spare time?

Singing and writing songs.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate?

When I was seven I was a Jacaranda cape fairy and ever since then I've wanted to do it.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

Jacaranda Thursday because my friends and I have a tradition where we go to my friend's house that has a pool and we go for a swim afterwards.

Tomorrow: Meet Kira Boulton

jacaranda festival 2019 junior jacaranda queen
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Who will win the GDSC Ramornie Handicap?

    VOTE NOW: Who will win the GDSC Ramornie Handicap?

    Horses Cast your vote PLUS all you need to know about today

    Bashed in a South Grafton shopping aisle

    premium_icon Bashed in a South Grafton shopping aisle

    Crime Bad batch of methadone blamed for savage assault

    IN COURT: Five people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Five people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 10

    Celebrating a century

    premium_icon Celebrating a century

    News Family and friends gather for a very special lady