Meet the candidates: Sahara Powell
Age: 13.
School attending and class: McAuley Catholic College.
How long have you lived in Grafton? Thirteen years, since birth.
What do you like about living here?
I love living in Grafton because I have some amazing friends here. I also love living in a town that's peaceful and beautiful and where I can be surrounded by my animals.
How do you spend your spare time?
I ride and compete regularly in horse competitions. I play netball and represent the Grafton Netball Association. I also enjoy playing touch football and soccer for my school.
Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate?
I would like to gain more confidence in my public speaking and experience Jacaranda from an insider's perspective. I was inspired by looking through my mum's old Jacaranda pictures over the years.
What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?
The event I enjoy the most is the Riverlight Festival, the fireworks are amazing and I love all the food on offer. Jacaranda Thursday is also fun and I love making crazy outfits to wear on the day.
