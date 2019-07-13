Menu
CANDIDATE: Stella Lydon.
People and Places

Meet the candidates: Stella Lydon

Lesley Apps
by
13th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
Sponsor: Anytime Fitness.

Age: I am currently 13 but will be 14 next month.

School attending and class:

McAuley Catholic College (Year 8).

How long have you lived in Grafton?

When I grew up I lived out of town for some time but I was born and raised in the Clarence Valley. My dad had a property at Cangai and has now moved into town. My mum lives at Waterview Heights and has been part of the community by working at Anytime Fitness in Grafton.

What do you like about living here?

 

I enjoy living in Grafton because it is a small community where everyone knows each other. I enjoy all of the different activities Grafton hosts such as Jacaranda, Scouts, theatre and the movies.

How do you spend your spare time?

 

When I am not doing other activities, I like to draw, read, write and do different sports, and be involved in theatre. Some of the activities I do are Scouts (four years), travelling with my dad and doing abseiling and hiking.

Why did you become a Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate?

I became a candidate so I could become more a part of the community. I would also like to develop more social skills and the ability to think and present myself on the spot.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

I have always had fond memories of the River Light Festival because I loved seeing the live performances, and on different occasions I've had the chance to perform for others on that stage with them.

