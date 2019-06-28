Meet the Candidates: Zahli Stevens

Meet Zahli Stevens...

Employed by: ESP Espresso (barista).

Sponsored by: Rotary Club of Grafton Midday.

How long have you lived in Grafton: I have lived in Grafton my entire life (19 years).

What do you like about living here: I love how community-oriented Grafton is. I also love all of the wonderful nature that surrounds Grafton, such as the river, beaches and national parks.

How do you spend your spare time: I like to spend my spare time getting creative through art, sewing and photography. I also love to spend as much time as I can with both sides of my family.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen candidate: I have always loved the Jacaranda Festival and I have always wanted to get involved. I also think this journey will allow me to grow and develop confidence within myself.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess: To be chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess would be a privilege that would allow me to represent our community that I know and love.

