Meet the celebrities singing for COVID-19 causes

Artists continue to step up with songs to help raise much-needed funds to support those fighting the pandemic and who have lost their livelihoods.

Musicians may be doing it tough with zero income from gigs any time soon but those big-hearted legends are rising to the occasion with a bunch of new tunes to benefit those needing a hand during the pandemic.

Here's an assortment of COVID-19 charity tunes to prime you for the weekend.

I'M GOOD? HILLTOP HOODS

Rescue dogs, home schooling, day drinking, sorting the sock drawer, getting fit, getting into study, Netflix and missing your mum, hip hop masters Hilltop Hoods distil all your COVID-19 life and its frustrations into their new single I'm Good?

The Hoods stepped up for the bushfire benefit and now release a song to help music crews. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty

The biggest band in the land hit pause on the home studio sessions for their next album to write and record the song to raise money for the SUPPORT ACT Roadies (Crew) Fund to benefit those whose livelihoods have been decimated by the pandemic-induced halt to live music.

'It's a very dark time at the moment, so we wanted to make something lighthearted, we're hoping that the song might give someone a laugh and maybe lift their spirits," the band said.

"But ultimately what we want to do is raise money for the roadies and associated support crew - including those who have lost their livelihoods due to this pandemic."

SAVED MY LIFE, SIA

The Australian pop hit maker dropped this surprise track co-written with Dua Lipa last week after premiering it live on the #ItsNoJoke comedy show stream.

All her proceeds from the track will be donated to Americares and CORE Response in the US and the singer is getting fans involved in the project, announcing she plans to share some of her favourite homemade videos on her socials and YouTube channel next week.

While it is a classic soaring Sia song, and she deserves all of the kudos for rushing it out to raise money for worthy causes, it takes the adage of a good pop lyric is an oft-repeated pop lyric with "I've been waiting for you" appearing 16 times and "Save my life" getting 25 repeats.

TIMES LIKE THESE, LIVE LOUNGE ALLSTARS

Pulled together by the BBC for a Stay Home concert, the all-star cover of the Foo Fighters hit reached No. 1 on the UK charts and has had more than seven million streams via YouTube and Spotify.

The 2002 song features a who's who of the pop charts - including the Foo's Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins - performing from their loungerooms, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Raising money for the British charities Children In Need and Comic Relief to provide support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic the song features Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings, Yungblud, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Bastille and Mabel.

STUCK WITH U, JUSTIN BIEBER AND ARIANA GRANDE

The power pop duo, who share a manager in Taylor Swift's nemesis Scooter Braun, combine forces for the first time for the COVID-19 charity tune Stuck With U. Personally, I think Prince's estate should be suing all these pop stars using his U in song titles.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber drop their first collab Stuck With U on Friday. Picture: Supplied

The song will benefit the First Responders Children's Fund in the US and is released today.

"We're very excited about this for so many reasons," Grande told fans last week.

"We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do. We've had a really great time working on this and we're so excited for you to hear it."

Originally published as Meet the celebrities singing for COVID-19 causes