Meet the Clarence Valley's biggest kindy class

WELCOME ALL: South Grafton Public School kindergarten teaches talk to their large cohort of students at the school. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON's future fire fighters, artists and avid travellers had a big start to the year joining one of the Clarence Valley's biggest kindergarten cohorts ever.

With more than 120 kinder kids at South Grafton Primary this year it's fair to say the teachers are going to have their hands full.

Instructional Leader Melissa Berry said the school have added a extra class, with five this year.

Ms Berry said the little learners are "amazingly settled” at big school having participated in a Preschool Playground Plus program to help students adjust to the change.

The cohort have a few special faces with three sets of twins, and two of those called Lachlan and William.

The students' favourite thing about school so far is playing on the equipment and making new friends.

