Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELCOME ALL: South Grafton Public School kindergarten teaches talk to their large cohort of students at the school.
WELCOME ALL: South Grafton Public School kindergarten teaches talk to their large cohort of students at the school. Adam Hourigan
Community

Meet the Clarence Valley's biggest kindy class

Kathryn Lewis
by
26th Mar 2019 9:00 AM

GRAFTON's future fire fighters, artists and avid travellers had a big start to the year joining one of the Clarence Valley's biggest kindergarten cohorts ever.

With more than 120 kinder kids at South Grafton Primary this year it's fair to say the teachers are going to have their hands full.

Instructional Leader Melissa Berry said the school have added a extra class, with five this year.

Ms Berry said the little learners are "amazingly settled” at big school having participated in a Preschool Playground Plus program to help students adjust to the change.

The cohort have a few special faces with three sets of twins, and two of those called Lachlan and William.

The students' favourite thing about school so far is playing on the equipment and making new friends.

Pick up a copy of tomorrow's Daily Examiner to see all of the Clarence Valley's Kindergarten kids in My First Year

kindergarten my first year 2019 south grafton public school
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Elderly resident homeless after early morning blaze

    Elderly resident homeless after early morning blaze

    News Despite efforts from fire crews, the flames had already reached a significant portion of the property

    • 26th Mar 2019 10:49 AM
    Animal welfare case set to resume in court

    premium_icon Animal welfare case set to resume in court

    News Happy Paws owner Sally Rogers due to face animal welfare charges

    'We've lost enough Clarence kids who have been bullied'

    'We've lost enough Clarence kids who have been bullied'

    News Parent calls for more supervision on school buses

    Elders Grafton on top at awards

    premium_icon Elders Grafton on top at awards

    Property Real estate team scoops the pool