SPREADING THE LOVE: Cat cuddling specialist Leigh Haggarty with one of her favourite clients. Jenna Thompson
Meet the Clarence Valley's own cat cuddling specialist

1st Mar 2019 8:30 AM

IT CAN be a very stressful process for the countless felines who find themselves visiting the Clarence Valley Animal Pound.

But not anymore, thanks to their new cat cuddle specialist.

Meet Leigh Haggarty, the woman ensuring every purring pound resident feels loved and appreciated.

Once a week, Ms Haggarty visits the centre to work closely with her furry clients, ensuring that everyone is tickled, cuddled and given essential self-esteem-boosting talks focussing on their beautiful coats or friendly personality.

"She will come in and introduce herself to all the new cats that have arrived,” animal control officer Shirley Shoebridge said.

While most of us wouldn't have the willpower to stop ourselves from adopting them all, Ms Haggarty is a professional. Although one kitten has tested her resolve - a little ginger kitten named Oscar.

"I used to have a ginger cat called Sammy, but he ran away,” she said. "So I have Oscar, who is my favourite.”

While she's boosting the confidence of countless cats, the initiative to place Ms Haggarty in the centre has given her the same result.

Thanks to a collaborative effort between Clarence Valley Animal Pound, Clarence Valley Volunteering and the Multitask Human Resource Foundation, Ms Haggarty has been given the opportunity to expand her skills.

