Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards chairman Adam Gordon.
Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards chairman Adam Gordon. Adam Hourigan
Business

Meet the CVBEA team: chairman Adam Gordon

Renee Murphy, CVBEA marketing manager
11th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADAM Gordon has been closely involved with business excellence awards for many years. He was a judge in the Telstra Business Awards in Darwin for eight years, judging co-ordinator for the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards in 2013-14, and has chaired the awards since 2014.

He has a background in manufacturing, business development and consulting to small and medium businesses.

As commercial manager of de Havilland Marine he took part in the negotiation of a major order for light patrol boats in South East Asia.

As marketing manager - international and civil for Hawker de Havilland Australia Pty Ltd, Mr Gordon bid and negotiated a number of international aerospace manufacturing contracts, including one major contract with a US aircraft manufacturer that ultimately ran for over 20 years.

While assistant general manager of an agricultural equipment manufacturer he explored the market for Australian agricultural equipment in Iraq.

He became general manager - industrial development in the Northern Territory Trade Development Corporation in 1983 and promoted industrial development in Darwin throughout Australia and Asia.

Since 1988 Adam has been helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as a business consultant, guiding them back to profitability and growth, finding the profit leaks in their business, and plugging the holes. A key part of that has been helping businesses win tenders and grants.

adam gordon business awards clarence business clarence valley business excellence awards cvbea
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        There something special about this Mary Street address

        premium_icon There something special about this Mary Street address

        Property Unique Grafton property set to go under the hammer in rare auction

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.

        Jacaranda Festival nominations open for queen candidates

        premium_icon Jacaranda Festival nominations open for queen candidates

        News Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be the 2020 Jacaranda Queen?

        Cricket community offers helping hand amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon Cricket community offers helping hand amid bushfire crisis

        Cricket NSWRAA offers affected clubs up to $15,000 after devastating bushfires.