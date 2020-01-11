Meet the CVBEA team: chairman Adam Gordon

ADAM Gordon has been closely involved with business excellence awards for many years. He was a judge in the Telstra Business Awards in Darwin for eight years, judging co-ordinator for the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards in 2013-14, and has chaired the awards since 2014.

He has a background in manufacturing, business development and consulting to small and medium businesses.

As commercial manager of de Havilland Marine he took part in the negotiation of a major order for light patrol boats in South East Asia.

As marketing manager - international and civil for Hawker de Havilland Australia Pty Ltd, Mr Gordon bid and negotiated a number of international aerospace manufacturing contracts, including one major contract with a US aircraft manufacturer that ultimately ran for over 20 years.

While assistant general manager of an agricultural equipment manufacturer he explored the market for Australian agricultural equipment in Iraq.

He became general manager - industrial development in the Northern Territory Trade Development Corporation in 1983 and promoted industrial development in Darwin throughout Australia and Asia.

Since 1988 Adam has been helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as a business consultant, guiding them back to profitability and growth, finding the profit leaks in their business, and plugging the holes. A key part of that has been helping businesses win tenders and grants.