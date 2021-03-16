Meet The Daily Examiner’s team of journalists

The Daily Examiner and Coffs Coast Advocate teams at Sanctus Brewery, Townsend for one of their monthly networking sessions.

Since 1859, The Daily Examiner has always been along for the ride, documenting the highs and lows of the lives that have shaped the Clarence Valley into what it is today.

Just like you, we've survived massive technological change and witnessed an information revolution, and adapted with it.

How you access your newspaper has changed in ways unimaginable only a few years ago. But the fundamental obligation between the newspaper and the people it lives for - its readers - has not changed.

Unlike the digital giants that revolutionised access to information but have no physical presence or employ reporters in real communities, The Daily Examiner is written by real people living in the same streets as its readers.

The team leading The Daily Examiner into the digital-only era consists of sports editor Mitch Keenan, deputy editor Jarrard Potter, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, digital producer Jenna Thompson and editor Bill North.

We love the Clarence Valley as much as you do. We send our kids to the same schools, play for the same sporting clubs, celebrate the same triumphs.

So as we move to our new home on the Daily Telegraph website I want to take the opportunity to re-introduce our team of dedicated and passionate journalists living and working right here in the Clarence Valley.

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North.

My name is Bill North and I am the editor of The Daily Examiner. I joined the team in 2013 as the sports editor, moved into the newly created digital producer role in 2016 and took on the role of editor the following year.

My media career has always been based in regional New South Wales since my cadetship in my hometown of Dubbo in 2006, and I am committed to providing a voice for regional communities.

In November 2019 The Daily Examiner editor Bill North teamed up with 2GF radio host Richie Williamson and GDSC general manager Nathan Whiteside to promote and coordinate the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal, which collected several truckloads of gifts, non-perishable food and essential items distributed by the Salvation Army to Clarence Valley bushfire victims.

I am raising two young children in Grafton and continue to be involved in many community pursuits.

I am preparing to open the bat for Coutts Crossing in Clarence River Cricket Association's 2nd Grade grand final on March 27, will be playing for Yuraygir Bears FC in the upcoming North Coast Football season, performing as Aussie truckie Colin Cooper in Barbecue in May, which will be the Criterion Theatre's first show since pre-COVID, and training for the Gold Coast Half Marathon in July.

All the while, I'm a massive fan of Pearl Jam, and last year recorded a version of Deep for Classics For A Cause.

The Daily Examiner chief photographer Adam Hourigan.

We're proud to boast a Walkley Award-winning photographer in our stable. Adam Hourigan has been at The Daily Examiner since he started his career as a cadet photographer 25 years ago and brings unparalleled skills and local knowledge to the newsroom.

Adam lives with his wife and two children in Townsend and can often be spotted playing the keyboard and singing at live gigs throughout the Clarence.

The Daily Examiner digital producer Jenna Thompson.

The lifestyle is what drew our talented digital producer Jenna Thompson to the region several years ago. She lives with her partner and farm animals in an idyllic rural setting near Lawrence.

Jenna covers business and development news, leads the social media strategy and oversees website curation.

Jenna's early years were spent freelancing for Sydney and Melbourne entertainment magazines, later becoming a features editor for the Southern Independent Publishers newspaper network.

She discovered her passion for regional journalism when she joined The Daily Examiner team in 2017, and her passion to drive community campaigns with a tenacity that delivers results led to the Let's Not Wait campaign, which in 2018 saw authorities place a speed camera, 50km/h zone extensions and guard rails to fix a treacherous Pacific Highway blackspot at Ulmarra.

﻿ She has a penchant for high quality podcast production and set a new multimedia standard for regional publications with the epic Cowper podcast series which coincided with the 30-year anniversary of the tragic 1989 bus crash, and last year captured the heart-wrenching stories of local firefighters in On The Frontline.

Her efforts on the Let's Not Wait campaign and Cowper podcast earned her a place on the Clarence Valley's Most Influential People of 2019.

The Daily Examiner deputy editor Jarrard Potter.

Jarrard Potter is our crime/court reporter, deputy editor and covers sport. Born and raised in Maclean, Jarrard's interests include playing his guitar, fishing, playing Call of Duty and travelling overseas when the world is not in a pandemic lockdown.

For 162 years the people of the Clarence Valley have woken up to The Daily Examiner, and as editor, my team and I are entrusted to continue this conversation with our loyal readers.

You can trust us to ask the questions you want answered, break the stories people don't want told and hold authority to account.

Whether it's capturing the initial reaction of a newly crowned Jacaranda Queen, or the heated debate of an election hopeful, you can trust our news will never be fake. It will never be insincere. And it will never be contrary to what we know to be the facts.

Our news will always be from the heart and delivered with consideration and conscience.

The Daily Examiner lives for the Clarence Valley and its people. It always has and it always will.

The Daily Examiner is moving to a faster website, with simpler navigation, quicker coverage of breaking news across New South Wales and Australia, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features.

But just as committed as we are to you, so too are our journalist colleagues across New South Wales who deliver the latest breaking news to keep you in the know. And the best part is your local news subscription gets you access to the best reporting on local, state, national and international affairs.

Yes, your digital subscription to this site gives you unlimited access to all our online content and stories as well as premium access to the Daily Telegraph.

In the coming days, The Daily Examiner finds a new home with its own standalone section of the Daily Telegraph. The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across New South Wales, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach and other great features.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

We're committed to bringing you a premium user-friendly digital news experience where you can easily find your favourite content - which is why all content from The Daily Examiner website will be found on the Daily Telegraph website, bringing all your local, state, and national news in one convenient location.

We are not abandoning local journalism, we are reinventing it - customers will still get the same great stories delivered by our region's top journalists across local news, sport, community, business, real estate and much more, on one digital website.