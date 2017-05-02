26°
News

Meet the face of this year's Yellow and White pages

Jasmine Minhas
| 2nd May 2017 4:00 AM
Jan Gillett, Coffs Harbour‚Äôs Undiscovered Baking Legend scores Yellow and White Pages front cover.
Jan Gillett, Coffs Harbour‚Äôs Undiscovered Baking Legend scores Yellow and White Pages front cover. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SCORING the front cover of this year's 2017/18 Coffs Harbour Yellow Pages and White Pages, Jan Gillett has been announced as Coffs Harbour's Undiscovered Baking Legend thanks to her winning pumpkin scones recipe.

A NSW Country Women's Association member, Ms Gillett was chosen by a panel of judges from the Yellow Pages, White Pages and CWA of NSW after a friend entered her into the online competition.

The competition is a first of its kind venture that will see all Coffs Harbour directories used to celebrate the phenomenal achievements of the state's largest volunteer women's organisation, the CWA of NSW, and the areas' finest baker.

"It feels great to be able to represent CWA and promote the work we do in this region and across Australia," Ms Gillett said.

"I'm proud to be able to share this recipe and encourage the community to get into their kitchens and start baking."

Ms Gillett's pumpkin scones recipe appears on the inside front cover for local residents to enjoy.

CWA has worked tirelessly over nine decades to provide a voice and improve life conditions for women and children in regional and rural Australia.

Through its network of 1,500 branches it has also built a strong reputation in baking and empowering one another 'through the love of food'.

"Food is a very powerful thing; not only for the obvious reasons, but it has the ability to unite people," State President of CWA of NSW, Annette Turner, said.

"To have the opportunity to showcase some of our members and their amazing baking delights on the covers of the Yellow Pages and White Pages books, along with details of our recent work is an incredibly exciting thing."

Ms Gillett appears on the cover alongside her granddaughter.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  yellow pages

5 Grafton houses for rent in low $300/wk range

5 Grafton houses for rent in low $300/wk range

HAVE a look at these five houses centrally located in Grafton currently available for rent.

Cooper four-try haul leads Rebels to big win

RAMPAGE: Austin Cooper bagged a four-try haul against Nambucca.

South Grafton enforcer relishes switch to centre in 36-point win.

Discount solar offer available to Clarence residents

Suncrowd will hold a public meeting for Clarence residents to organise bulk buys of solar panels and batteries in the Grafton Community Centre tonight.

Group offers bulk buys for solar energy products.

Lismore doctor faces 60 charges of sexual, indecent assault

Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.

Two fresh charges have been laid on Dr Glenn Taylor

Local Partners

Siobhan to share her journey at Relay

Siobhan will tell her battle with cancer at Relay for Life Ceremony next week

Come on, be the noise Yamba

Yamba Street Noise organiser Dan Griffin gets in the spirit of the upcoming event in June.

Public music event to be held again

Chart-storming Chris is heading back home

Chris Staff will be back in his hometown of Grafton with band for a show at the Grafton District Services Club on May 6.

A home grown performer returns to town

Hotshots heading to South Grafton

BOY OH BOY: The Hotshots will perform at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club next month.

Hotshots are coming to the Clarence

Singing a great way to bring down stress

COMING: The Australian Brass Quintet will be performing at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.

Term 2 kicks off at the CVCon

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

LAST night’s showstopper moment on The Voice wasn’t a performance — it was a gesture.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Depp spends ‘more than $2 million’ a month

Johnny Depp is taking his former business managers to court.

COURT battle has exposed claims of a “compulsive spending disorder”.

Why there will never be a revival of The Nanny

The cast of The Nanny

There's a good chance there'll never be a Nanny revival

The Fyre Festival "was always going to be a disaster"

Organizers of the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, produced by a partnership that includes rapper Ja Rule, have canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel.

The Fyre Festival has turned into a disaster

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Sellers Have Purchased Elsewhere

2 Queen Lane, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 2 $925,000

Owners have already purchased their new home in Victoria, and now present this rare opportunity. Situated on Iluka bay this immaculately kept home offers forest...

SOLD BY ROBERT JILLETT

1/22 Waratah Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Whether it's a low maintenance investment property or you are looking to downsize and enjoy a more relaxed and easy lifestyle, your search ends here. This solid...

Enjoy the Good Life

71 Butterfactory Lane, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 2 2 AUCTION

Ford & Dougherty Property are proud to present to market this unique property, expansive in size and superb in quality to be sold on or before auction on Saturday...

All Offers Considered

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

The Search Ends Here

3 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the friendly village of Coutts Crossing and only a 15 minute drive into Grafton's CBD this is your opportunity to purchase a new home in a village...

Vendors Say SELL!

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

5 Grafton houses for rent in low $300/wk range

Check out these Grafton houses currently available for rent

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Rental crisis hits home for single dad

RENTAL CRISIS: Scott Eastment who has had trouble finding a place to rent as a single parent and is now living with his mother Christine and his children Sienna, Aliya and Joseph.

Rental crisis hits family hard

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!