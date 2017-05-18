Meet the firies in our community

COME ON IN: Captain Owen Gray, Ken Crampton, Rory Weekes and Boyd Moore get ready.

FIRE stations across NSW will throw open their doors to the public on Saturday for their annual open day.

Maclean Fire and Rescue captain Owen Gray said the station will be open from 8.30am to 12.30pm and will be a fun chance to learn about fire safety, as well as what it takes to be a firefighter.

"It's always good to get people through the door and have a look at what we do,” he said.

"We set up a few displays and talk to people about home fire safety, there's a lot of information that we give out to help make people safer when it comes to fire danger.

"The kids like to have a look at the truck, that's always a popular thing, and we normally get the hose out and have a bit of a play with that as well.”

"People like to have a look around and see what's in the station, and meet the men and women who work here and be a bit more familiar and have an idea of who is in the community who are firefighters.”

Mr Gray said most of the time the public meet firefighters in emergency situations, but the open day was an opportunity to see a different side to the Fire and Rescue personnel.

"It's good to meet us in a relaxed atmosphere,” he said.

"For the kids if we turn up to a job, especially if we've got our protective gear on, it can be a bit intimidating but we're just people with protective clothing on, so we get people kitted out in the gear so kids can get used to the fact we're just firepeople.”

Grafton and South Grafton Fire Stations will also be open from 10am to 2pm and families are encouraged to come along and meet their local firefighters and learn more about fire prevention, especially in the kitchen.

Grafton Fire Station Commander Garry Reardon said almost half of all house fires start in the kitchen, usually when people fail to keep an eye on the stovetop.

"Regrettably, hundreds of injuries occur every year from cooking-related fires, and people have lost their lives as a result,” he said.

"With winter coming, Open Day is also a great opportunity to talk to the experts about replacing smoke alarms. We're encouraging residents to replace their outdated alarms with the latest 10-year, lithium-powered smoke alarms.”

Yamba Fire Station will also be taking part from 10am to 2pm.