Meet the man behind Gulmarrad’s bold new development

EVERY time builder Ben Campbell drove past the large empty lot along Sheehans Lane in Gulmarrad, he would daydream about what it could become.

"I was always thinking that if you're going to do something with it, do something for the community," he said.

"There's nothing out that way, no infrastructure, and it annoyed me for years."

Then one day it came up for sale. Without hesitation, Mr Campbell put an offer in, which was later accepted.

Now he's hoping those daydreams will become reality as he awaits the approval of a development application to turn the empty block into Gulmarrad's first shopping precinct.

"I grew up in Maclean and lived in Gulmarrad for a few years and now I want to give something back to this community, something I can be proud of," he said.

However, designing a shopping precinct hasn't been a one-man show. Instead, Mr Campbell has sought the advice of the community on what they'd like to see.

Concept plans for the Gulmarrad DA subvision DA2020/0729

"I'm a builder by trade; I see what goes into these buildings and realise that these places need to be practical," he said.

"I've spoken to a lot of people, a lot of shop owners in town and had conversations with different shopping centre owners to get an idea of the best design to suit this community.

"Their feedback is what has influenced the design."

One crucial aspect to the overall design was creating a family-friendly tavern, complete with children's play area.

"I've got three small kids and definitely understand that if you want to sit down, have a feed and relax, you need a space where they're entertained as well," he said.

"We've also designed the sports bar to go down the other end of the tavern so that families and regular pub patrons can enjoy the venue without disturbing one another."

While he awaits approval for the development, Mr Campbell said he has already received a lot of interest in businesses taking up a tenancy in one of the nine speciality shop fronts.

"I've already gotten about 80 per cent interest on what we'll have out there," he said.

"I'd like to see things like a cafe, gym, bakery, a medical precinct where you have a doctor's surgery and a pharmacy."

MORE: See the design plans for Gulmarrad's new shopping precinct