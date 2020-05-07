Meet the Members: Magical Meany reveals all

BOWLS :The next member to be featured in our Meet the Members series is none other than the Bowling Paterfamilias of the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club, Graham Meany.

Graham has been a guiding and steadying influence as well as a champion bowler at the club since his arrival.

He has been rewarded with the Clarence River District Bowling Association Senior Bowler of the Year and the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club Male Bowler of the Year awards on numerous occasions.

Graham has participated in the NSW State Finals in singles, pairs, triples and fours and has also represented the Far North Coast Zone at Inter-Zone State Finals on many occasions.

One can only have the feeling that if he resided in one of the state’s metropolitan areas he would be a regular member of the state representative sides as well. Graham reluctantly took part in our interview and his responses make for enlightening reading.

DF: Where was your first lawn bowling experience?

GM: I had my first experience of lawn bowls at Gulargambone (my first appointment as a teacher) in the early ’70s. An old bloke used to drink at the golf club and he said he would show me how to bowl. So, we went to the club one afternoon and I had barely put my foot on the green when a committee member came out of the club and kicked me off the green (I had shorts and long socks on and you had to have long trousers on. It was probably about 38 degrees at the time). So, it was back to golf.

DF: When did you first play lawn bowls seriously?

GM: I was transferred to the Wollongong area as a schoolteacher in 1974 and found a little bowling club close to where I was living (at Austinmer) and, as the golf club was about 30 kilometres away, bowls became more attractive. My first game was in 1975. I gradually gave golf away and played more bowls.

DF: What is the best facet of the game?

GM: I love playing pennants because it is the only game where you are playing for your club and not yourself. My first pennant game was in 1977 and, while I have missed a few games, I have not missed a season since.

DF: Have you held any committee or club appointments at Yamba or any other club?

GM:Yes, at Yamba I served as the bowlers’ representative on the club’s match and greens committee for a period and have been a pennant selector for six years. I was also on the committee at Austinmer from 1976 until 2001 and was honorary secretary from 1979 until 2001.

DF: How long have you been with the Yamba club?

GM:Unfortunately, the Austinmer club closed at the end of 2007 and I played one season at Thirroul before deciding that I needed a change of scenery and moved to Yamba at the beginning of 2009. I have played at Yamba ever since and cannot see myself going anywhere in the future.

DF: What is your favourite characteristic or feature about the club?

GM:As far as the club is concerned, I thoroughly enjoy bowling here. The greens are always good and I enjoy the company of the bowlers in both social and competitive bowls. It is just an all-round good place.

DF: What has been your greatest achievement in the game?

GM:My greatest achievements in bowls have been being runner-up in the State No 2 Pennant for Austinmer in 1992 and runner-up in the State No 3 Pennant for Yamba in 2019. I would really like to be a winner at some stage.

DF: You have represented the Far North Coast (Zone One) at the State Finals on many occasions. What are your fondest memories?

GM: Over the last 10 years I have been fortunate to have been selected in the Zone 1 senior side to play in the Senior Sides Championships and we have played against quite a few ex-international and state players (including Rex Johnston). Our zone has not had a lot of success but it is always an enjoyable experience.

DF: You have played with and against some pretty handy bowlers. Wo in particular has made a lasting impression?

GM: Over the years I have played with and against some top-class bowlers (mostly against). Some that come to mind include Phil Bushby, Merle Richardson, Brett Duprez, Tom Ellem, Rex Johnston and Ian Taylor. The Clarence River District and Far North Coast Zone have produced some pretty handy bowlers as well including Aaron Teys, Jamie Eichorn, Kris Lehfeldt, Max Gooch, Brad Johnson and many others too numerous to mention, but I can’t go past the entire Yamba Grade 3 Pennant side from last year – a great bunch of blokes (and Roz) and a brilliant team effort in Tamworth to end up State runners-up following a thrilling final against Armidale City. This is the highlight of my time at Yamba (so far).

DF: Where is the most unusual place that you have played bowls?

GM: I have played bowls in many and varied places and localities. However, I do enjoy playing in the Black Opal Classic at Lightning Ridge whenever we get an invitation.

DF: Any further comments or remarks?

GM:I am really looking forward to bowls resuming, hopefully sooner rather than later. Stay safe, stay clean, stay home and I will see you all soon.

Joke of the week: Charles Dickens walks into a bar and orders a martini. The barman asks, “olive or twist?’’

Lawn bowls returns to Yamba in a fashion

A PROGRAM of strictly controlled roll-ups and coaching has been introduced at the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club.

This is a significant step towards the new normality that will remain ongoing. It is important that participants practice safe hygiene at all times.

The bowling activity is subject to the social gathering and distancing legislation and restrictions, where only two people are allowed to play together and until further notice the 1.5 metre physical distancing rule is to be observed at all times. Participation is restricted to members only. No spectators are permitted at the club during lawn bowling activities.

Until further notice and subject to availability, roll-ups will be permitted at the club in one-hour periods as follows:

Wednesday: 10am to 12pm; and

Thursday and Friday: 2pm to 4pm.

Bookings can be made by telephoning the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club reception on 6646 2305 during the follow periods:

Wednesday: 9am to 12pm; and

Thursday and Friday: 1pm to 4pm.

Confirmation of the day, date and time will be provided at the time of booking. Message bookings will not be accepted.

This may only be a small step back to where we want to be, but it is huge in the context of where we have and possibly could have been. The program may be changed or cancelled without notice subject to circumstances. Additionally, if you feel in anyway unwell, you are advised not to participate.