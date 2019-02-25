Why this mum bin dives for bottles and cans

SINGLE mum Jemma Teal is a bin diver and proud of it.

Since the Containers for Change container refund scheme came in late last year, Ms Teal hunts for bottles and cans most days and says it can be enough to put food on the table in her one income household.

"After work, I check all the bins at the shopping centres to find cans and bottles," she said.

"A couple of extra dollars a week helps buy milk and bread."

"I think at first I was a little bit embarrassed about it, but now I'm like, you know what - if you saw $4 sitting on the side of the road, would you grab it?" she said.

The Browns Plains mum has been collecting bottles and cans in the Ipswich area since late last year and has now netted over $80.

"If I go shopping, I'll lean over and check the bins," she said.

"Or if I see some on the side of the road and there's no-one behind me, I might pull over and collect them as well. At the end of the day, if I collect them all and have a good day, I might collect 40. That's $4."

Jemma Teal bin regularly checks public bins for bottles and cans.

"After work, I'll go to the mall, and those bins are usually chocka before they get emptied," she said.

"Some nights I can get 30/40 bottles and cans."

"The majority of people doing this are people and families that need the extra money and will do anything to help with this. It's honest money making."

Ms Teal's recycling ethic is also shared by her seven-year-old daughter who's also collecting bottles and cans.

"She's saving up for a dog. It's given her an incentive that now when we go for a walk to the park, we take a plastic bag and she gets excited when she spots them," she said.

"She's not embarrassed. Even in the mall, she might run off ahead of me to look in a bin."

"She's very determined. It goes straight into her money box."

Ms Teal says she rarely sees anyone else going through the bins, apart from one group.

"I've seen a lot of pensioners go through bins and I've talked to a few, and they say the same thing. They walk everywhere because they can't afford petrol, so that extra $10/$20 a week really helps, so usually if I see a pensioner, I leave the bin and let them take it," she said.

"I don't think I care if people look anymore. You might get the odd one or two who think 'what is she doing?' but I'm like, you know what - I'm providing food for my daughter. It's better than going without."

Social media regularly reports strangers rifling through residential recycling bins on bin day, but Ms Teal wouldn't go that far.

"As long as they're not making a mess of your bin then let it be, at least you know the bottles and cans are being recycled," she said.

"I would encourage other people to do it too so long as they're not causing a nuisance."

"It takes patience but it works. My car boot is currently full of containers ready to take for collection. While grocery shopping yesterday, my daughter and I checked the outside bins at the shops and collected $5 worth."

Brisbane author RJ Miles started "scab grabbing" other peoples' discarded cans and bottles after the birth of her son Soren.

RJ and son Soren.

"I would leave the house at 5am to go for a walk and I would notice that I would find people discarding bottles and cans in places, so I'd pick them up," she said.

"I also got my mum on board and between her and my scab grabbing, and someone in our apartment block who's giving us stuff as well, I'm getting between 50 and 100 a week."

Ms Miles said she collects between $5 and $10 worth of empties each week and has blogged about the experience.

"That might not seem like a lot but if we keep doing it until he goes to university, that's between $8000-$10,000. It's better than a stab in the eye," she said.

"The only bins I'd go through are the ones at my apartment block, and I consider them fair game because I live here. But now there's quite a few of us who live here now who do it," she said.

"If I don't have to dig for them, I'll grab them, and sometimes I'll get heaps. Like up to 20 in visit. If they're sitting on top, why not?"

"I think it's important to use courtesy. It's one thing to pick a few empties off the top of a communal bin's contents, quite another to tip out the contents of someone else's and leave it everywhere."

Ms Miles said she hopes Soren gets into the habit when he gets old enough.

"I think it's really cool for him to be able to earn pocket money and it has an impact on the environment as well. At the moment we're just putting it in the bank for when he goes to university to offset some of those costs, and adding it to the money we're already saving."