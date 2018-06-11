Meet the 10-year-old with his own business

HARD YAKKA: Tom Pike started his own business, Tom's Timber, selling fireplace kindling. He employed his sisters (from left) Brooklyn (5) and Sophie (8) to pack the wood after he cuts it.

TOM Pike might be a little kid, but he has a big work ethic.

The 10-year-old Pittsworth lad launched his own business - selling bags of kindling.

"It was my idea," he said

Tom, and his father Nathan, collect off-cuts from cypress mills in Cecil Plains and he chops them down into kindling.

While the thought of a child swinging an axe might rile the more pedantic parents, Tom said it was all part of life on a farm.

"I am really good with the axe, I have been using it since I was 5 years old," he said.

No small business would be complete without staff and Tom has this covered as well.

He hired his younger sisters. Brooklyn (5) and Sophie (8), to pack the kindling bags for sale.

"They get $2.50 for each bag," Tom said.

Just as farm life taught Tom how to use his tools, it has also taught him the value of hard work.

He sold a few bags of kindling last winter but hopes to triple his takings this year.

"I usually have to work for a dollar," he said.

"You don't get anything for free."

Tom has a goal to sell $120 worth of kindling by the end of the winter.

He will save the money he earns to buy a car when he gets older.

Tom's timing could not be better with the Toowoomba region set to shiver through a week of below average temperatures.

If you are feeling the chill buy a bag Tom's Timber by phoning 0428 787 462 for click here.

They are $12.50 each, or two for $22.