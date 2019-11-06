Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Molly is a part of Creature Comforts, a new wellbeing program run by not for profit aged care provider Whiddon. For many residents like Ray Shephard, Molly's company means the world.
Molly is a part of Creature Comforts, a new wellbeing program run by not for profit aged care provider Whiddon. For many residents like Ray Shephard, Molly's company means the world.
Health

Best gurl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

Danielle Buckley
6th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT might sound like a fluffy title, but the role of Chief Happiness Officer comes with a lot of responsibility.

Just ask Molly, the six-month-old border collie who is one of a more than a dozen chief happiness officers tasked with putting a smile on the dial of residents in aged care homes across NSW and Queensland.

Molly is a Chief Happiness Officer at Whiddon Kyogle. Picture: Marc Stapelberg
Molly is a Chief Happiness Officer at Whiddon Kyogle. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

The pooches are part of Creature Comforts, a new wellbeing program run by not for profit aged care provider Whiddon, that has already been rolled out in Kyogle, Grafton and Lismore.

For many residents like Ray Shephard, 93, Molly's company means the world.

"Molly and I are quite good friends, she's a very good companion," the Kyogle Whiddon resident said.

Ray Shephard says when he takes Molly for a walk, she’s is a good ‘pace maker’. Picture: Marc Stapelberg
Ray Shephard says when he takes Molly for a walk, she’s is a good ‘pace maker’. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

 

"I go out and sit in a chair in the courtyard and throw balls and rope and she brings them back.

"She's a good pace maker."

Molly's owner Kathy Gibson brings her to work each day and said the energetic pup bounds in to greet the residents.

"She's especially good with our dementia patients," Ms Gibson said.

"Being in a rural area, a lot of the community here have had dogs themselves so it brings back a lot of nice memories for residents with dementia."

 

Dot Carmody and Ray Shephard with Molly at Whiddon Kyogle. Picture: Marc Stapelberg
Dot Carmody and Ray Shephard with Molly at Whiddon Kyogle. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

 

The pooches are former rescue animals, guide dogs, and family pets and once they become part of the program, they are given official uniforms.

Head of strategy and innovation at Whiddon Karn Nelson said the program was developed from research showing having pets can improve wellbeing, reduce anxiety and depression and increase social connection.

 

Molly and Ray Shephard go for a stroll together. Picture: Marc Stapelberg
Molly and Ray Shephard go for a stroll together. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

 

"The benefit we see out of it is that greater sense of purpose," Ms Nelson said.

"It also keeps residents more active, whether it's walking the dog or going outside, it is giving them more incidental exercise."

Whiddon has also championed the HenPower program, which encouraged residents to hand-rear chooks.

aged care animals creature comforts dogs health pets
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup day

        premium_icon GALLERY: Out and about on Melbourne Cup day

        People and Places Lots of photos across all the venues as Yamba stops to watch the cup

        CHS CRICKET: North Coast bounce back in thriller

        premium_icon CHS CRICKET: North Coast bounce back in thriller

        Cricket Home hero Hayden holds nerve to help hosts win at Harwood

        Last chance to vote for People's Choice Award

        Last chance to vote for People's Choice Award

        Sport Who is the Clarence Valley's most outstanding athlete in 2019?

        IN PHOTOS: Crane helps save weary horse from deadly mud hole

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Crane helps save weary horse from deadly mud hole

        Pets & Animals Dizzy the horse is saved from death after getting stuck in mud.