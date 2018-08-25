Sterilised by choice — at 32

Young women are getting sterilised to be child free by choice, including Jessica Hill (main) who made the move at 32 and Jaemarie Straatman, inset bottom right. Holly Maitland, inset top, had been refused sterilisation and later had three pregnancies due to failed contraception.

Young women are getting sterilised to be child free by choice, including Jessica Hill (main) who made the move at 32 and Jaemarie Straatman, inset bottom right. Holly Maitland, inset top, had been refused sterilisation and later had three pregnancies due to failed contraception.

SMART and articulate, confident and successful, Jessica Hill is none­theless well accustomed to being doubted, to having her personal convictions freely questioned. The visual arts graduate, dancer and receptionist has known since she was 11 she did not want to be a mother like her older sisters ­Natalie, 45, and Jackie, 47.

"I've never, ever seen myself with kids. In my mind, I've always pictured a man - a long-time relationship - and multiple pets, but the kids never popped into my mind," says Hill, 33, of West End in inner Brisbane.

Jaemarie Straatman, 31, chose sterilisation to ensure she and her fiance have a childfree life. Picture: Liam Kidston

Financial planner Jaemarie Straatman shares a similar story. She has long had her sights set on career, ­marriage and an early retirement to travel and work in her community. "I've known since I was 17 that kids weren't on my radar. I don't feel anything is missing; there's no child-shaped void inside of me that needs filling with a family or other things. It's not an urge I've got and I don't do things unless I want to," says Straatman, 31, of Redland Bay, southeast of Brisbane.

Both women first sought sterilisation at 18. Both were turned away from the doctors' surgeries. It was a pattern repeated time and again for more than 10 years, with consecutive doctors telling each they were too young to make such an important decision, especially one they would likely regret in years to come. "I had one [female] GP tell me she'd rather give me multiple abortions than allow me to get my tubes tied, ­because if I was sterilised, I'd regret it," says Hill, with a frustrated sigh. "I'd rather regret not ­having a child than have one and regret it. You can't take that back. No child deserves to be resented."

As Straatman later points out: "It's very ironic that we say sterilisation is so permanent, but children somehow aren't."

It was only when the women reached 30 years of age that their requests finally started to be taken seriously by the medical profession. Hill had a bilateral salpingectomy - where both ­fallopian tubes are removed in laparoscopic day surgery - in June last year, Straatman in October. They were back at work within days. "I was ­excited. I just felt relief and happiness that someone actually trusted that I knew what I wanted," says Hill, who has four nieces and one nephew.

For Straatman, it was "the best day of my life - I'd fought for a long time and finally I'd been taken seriously".

Jessica Hill, at home with her cat Bollo, fought doctors for more than 10 years to have a permanent sterilisation procedure. Picture: Tara Croser.

THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE

You'll change your mind. You just haven't met the right person yet. Why wouldn't you want to be a mother? Pets are just one step away from babies, of course you'll change your mind. Don't your parents want grandchildren? Who will look after you when you're old?

"I've even had people tell me I won't know real love because I've never had my own child - which I find particularly offensive for women who can't have their own children," says Hill, picking at her chicken and broccoli salad outside The Stores West End where we're enjoying a midweek lunch in the sun. "My family and close friends have always been supportive of my ­decision, but there have definitely been ­comments from other people. People say some ridiculous things, but they just don't know any better. I'm pretty open about my decision ­because I'm trying to reduce the stigma."

An active volunteer for Pro Choice Queensland, Hill runs the Positive Tubal Ligation Support Group on Facebook for women, especially those under 30, looking for information about contraception, sterilisation and peer support, whether they are childfree, have completed their families or are still deliberating. She and ­Straatman met on one of several online forums about living childfree. "It's quite difficult to get sterilised, especially if you're childfree, though it's a bit easier once you turn 30. That seems to be the magic number. That's the age you know what you want, apparently," says Hill wryly.

She and Straatman are very upfront with prospective partners - awkward or not, their decision to remain childfree is always raised on a first date. Hill shares a unit with her partner of 18 months, musician David Arens, 31, and their cats Lacey and Bollo, while Straatman and her fiance Chris Peterson, 35, recently bought their first house and are planning a November 2020 wedding.

"It's the first of the top three things I tell ­anyone that's interested in dating me - I don't want children, I regularly attend church, and you've got to love my [purebred ragdoll] cats, Mason and Mittens," says Straatman, who moved from ­Innisfail, in far north Queensland, to be with Peterson, a maintenance fitter. "One fellow, we were together for four years and he wanted to get engaged but I basically told him, I wouldn't ­propose if you think I'm going to change my mind about kids one day. We ended that relationship."

Both Arens and Peterson were willing to ­consider a vasectomy - which is easier to get, less invasive and cheaper - but Hill and Straatman wanted to retain responsibility for their own ­decisions. Each experimented with several different contraceptive methods over many years but suffered adverse side-effects. Hill's resolve to be sterilised was strengthened in her early 20s when a contraceptive failure necessitated an abortion, performed at a local clinic after approval from her GP due to mental health concerns. The ­procedure is illegal in Queensland unless a ­doctor considers the pregnancy a serious danger to a woman's life, including ­emotional and ­mental wellbeing. Queensland Parliament will in Oct­ober debate laws to decriminalise ­abortion. If the new Bill passes, abortion would be solely a health issue.

Jaemarie Straatman, 31, with her beloved motorbike she calls Pepper. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"Obviously I had more joy around being sterilised," Hill says. "The abortion was just relief. I was sad I was in the position I was in, but I was relieved I had the choice."

It's a choice Straatman never wanted to make, always combining her own contraceptive use with condoms. "I've got a long-term partner, I've always been in long-term monogamous relationships, but the number of times I was treated by doctors as if I just wanted to get my gear out and go catting around town! I like to be in control of my future. I decided I don't want children, I'm going to do everything in my power to ensure that decision is not made for me," she says. "I've met so many women who have issues with birth control and what options are available. The most frustrating part was that between the ages of 18 and 30 nobody would even tell me what I'd have to do to prove I was aware of my decision, my consequences. They would just brush me off, ­saying it's not going to happen."

Hill and Straatman eventually resorted to ringing around gynaecologists' offices to find someone willing to perform the procedure, and then got a referral from their GPs. Hill paid $7000 to have the operation privately rather than wait up to 24 months for elective surgery in the public health system, while Straatman's operation was covered by her private health insurance. "No one questions women of any age when they choose to keep a pregnancy and have a baby," Hill says. "Planned or otherwise, it's their choice, and it would be better if the medical profession and the general population wouldn't question us so heavily when we choose not to have children, regardless of our age. No one tells a pregnant woman she will regret her choice in the way childfree women are told we will regret ours."

Holly Maitland with her children, Tyler 1 and Bethany 2. Picture: Anna Rogers

A RELATIVELY RARE REQUEST

Part of the uphill battle facing women like Hill and Straatman is that cases like theirs are very rare. Certainly, it's been more than two years since a case involving a young woman hit the public ­domain. Cairns woman Holly Maitland, then 22 years old and 27 weeks ­pregnant with her third child, had been refused sterilisation, and husband Jonathan, 30, a vasectomy, because she was "too young". All three pregnancies were the result of failed contraception.

"Our medical decisions are in the hands of people we don't know. I may regret the decision to have a tubal ligation but that's something I know may happen and I'm willing to go with it," Maitland told ABC News at the time. (Maitland declined to be interviewed by Qweekend.)

Medical authorities denied there was an age requirement for female sterilisation and ­continue to do so today. A Queensland Health spokesperson says female sterilisation is not ­routinely performed in the public system, but a patient might be referred for the category three elective surgery if she cannot use other contraception, fears passing on genetic disorders, or has a medical condition that could make pregnancy dangerous. Vasectomies are not performed in the public health system.

Brisbane gynaecologist Dr Gino Pecoraro has been in private practice nearly 30 years and hasn't done a "single permanent sterilisation procedure" since he was a registrar learning how to perform laparoscopic surgery. In the past, he says, women in their 20s could undergo sterilisation after a psychiatric assessment ensured they understood the ramifications of their decision.

Dr Gino Pecoraro at his Brisbane practice. Picture: Glenn Hunt

"It's such an old-fashioned, outdated method of contraception. It really is out of vogue because it requires surgery … and with the ease and ­accessibility and low-cost options of LARCs [long-acting reversible contraception such as IUDs and implants], it really isn't an issue," says Pecoraro, spokesperson for Australian Medical Association Queensland. "I'm always a fan of keeping options open. It's just from a cost-benefit analysis we've got so many better things than permanent surgical sterilisation."

Colleague Dr Stephen Robson agrees, saying the main reason women - typically those in their 30s and 40s who have completed their families - had the procedure was to significantly reduce their risk of ovarian cancer.

"It would be such an unusual request - I'm not saying the request is wrong - you'd want to be very, very certain the person had enough ­information to make a decision, that they understood the ramifications of the decision and that, if circumstances in their life changed and they ­decided to have a family, the only option would be IVF treatment," says Robson, also president of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

"About 10 per cent of women who have ­permanent sterilisation experience regret down the track, and that is ­typically the women who have had children.

"I imagine the figure would ­potentially be quite high in those without children."

Nothing could be further from the truth for Hill and Straatman. Both are quite confident they've made the right decision for them.

"[Contraception] was affecting my physical and mental health. I was in hell and when you don't want kids, the anxiety around accidental pregnancy is pretty horrific at times. I've never wanted kids and I don't see that changing," says Hill, adding she has health issues she did not want to pass on.

"It's just as much about trying to change the norms, saying that it's cool to be a parent or not. Most people who don't want kids are fine with those who do want kids. It seems to be people who do have kids that take issue with people who don't want to." ■

Professor Jayne Lucke is an expert in women's reproductive issues and contraceptive use. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

NO ISSUE MORE DIVISIVE

Professor Jayne Lucke has been studying women's reproductive health for more than 20 years and finds no issue divides quite like female sterilisation. "There's something about the permanence of sterilisation that makes people very uneasy," says Lucke, director of the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society at Melbourne's La Trobe University. She says research shows less than one per cent of women under 30 in Australia have had a tubal ligation or hysterectomy, compared to 15 per cent of 30-39-year-olds or 33 per cent of 40-49-year-old women.

"Widely cited research says one in five women under 30 who have a tubal ligation regret what they've done," says Lucke, who also holds an honorary appointment at the University of Queensland. "From a doctor's point of view there's a general disinclination to perform what is seen as a major procedure when there are more, simpler options available. Obviously from a woman's point of view, no contraception is a simple option; there are always some side-effects.

"Certainly there's a lot of discussion in bioethics literature about whether there's

any grounds for denying tubal ligation to someone who's adult and asks for it. We certainly don't question people quite so intensely about plastic surgery or other

fairly high-risk or irreversible procedures."

Lucke's research found young women are frustrated by the limited contraceptive choices offered by doctors because of their age, and women generally wanted consistent, accurate information about a wide range of options.

"I remember one woman said, 'look, I've tried barrier methods and they've failed, I tried getting the morning-after pill and that failed,

I tried everything and I still had to get a termination, and I'm really not happy about this'," Lucke says. "There've been other women who've said, I've got three children under three and I'm only in my early 20s, I'm desperate for a tubal ligation and no one will give it to me. Women who are trying to get a tubal ligation probably get very frustrated that people don't believe they know their own mind."

Another of Lucke's studies found of women aged 18-23 who had fallen pregnant, about 85 per cent of those pregnancies were accidental and the majority as a result of contraceptive failure, most commonly the pill. The pill and condoms remain the most commonly used contraceptives in Australia, though awareness and uptake of long-acting reversible contraceptions (LARCs), such as IUDs and implants, is increasing. The contraceptive implant, vasectomy and hormonal IUDs are all marginally more effective than female sterilisation due to variations in how the procedure is carried out.

RATES OF EFFECTIVENESS

1. Contraceptive implant:

99.95%

A plastic, flexible rod (about the size of

a matchstick) is inserted just under the skin in the inner upper arm to prevent pregnancy;

lasts three years.

2. Vasectomy:

99.85%

3. Hormonal IUD:

99.8%

Small, T-shaped device fitted inside the uterus, releases a hormone to prevent pregnancy;

lasts five years.

4. Female sterilisation:

99.5%

5. Copper IUD:

99.2%

Small plastic device, with wire wrapped around stem, inserted in uterus; lasts five-10 years.

6. Contraceptive injection:

94%

Injection in the arm;

lasts 12 weeks.

7. Combined Oral Contraceptive Pill:

91%

8. Vaginal ring:

91%

Lasts three weeks.

9. Male condom:

82%

10. Female condom:

79%

11. Withdrawal method:

78%

Source: true.org.au (formerly Family Planning Queensland)