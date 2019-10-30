Meet this year's Jacaranda Festival baby

JACARANDA JOY: Eleanor Powell (left) and Cheryl Barnes (right) with Teegan Daniels and her daughter Taylah Gosson, who is the 2019 Jacaranda Festival baby.

WHEN Teegan Daniels found out her daughter Taylah Gosson was the baby of the 2019 Jacaranda Festival, she was shocked.

"I didn't know it was a thing,” Ms Daniels said.

"At first I thought there were a couple of others that were born before, but then I was told that no, Taylah was the one.”

Born at 11.41pm on Monday, Taylah was the first baby born in Grafton after this year's Jacaranda Queen was announced over the weekend.

"It's something special and she will always be connected to the Jacaranda Festival in that way,” Ms Daniels said.

On hand at Grafton Base Hospital's maternity ward yesterday to welcome the newest Jacaranda Baby were Eleanor Powell and Cheryl Barnes, who also have an extra reason to celebrate the 2019 event.

On Saturday night they were named life members of the Jacaranda Festival, and Ms Powell, a former Jacaranda Princess and Ms Barnes, a former Matron of Honour, were thrilled. This year was Ms Powell's first time to welcome a Jacaranda Baby, while Ms Barnes has been involved in the tradition since 2001.

"I love it, I get clucky seeing all the cute babies,” Ms Barnes said.