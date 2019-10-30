Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JACARANDA JOY: Eleanor Powell (left) and Cheryl Barnes (right) with Teegan Daniels and her daughter Taylah Gosson, who is the 2019 Jacaranda Festival baby.
JACARANDA JOY: Eleanor Powell (left) and Cheryl Barnes (right) with Teegan Daniels and her daughter Taylah Gosson, who is the 2019 Jacaranda Festival baby. Jarrard Potter
News

Meet this year's Jacaranda Festival baby

Jarrard Potter
by
30th Oct 2019 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Teegan Daniels found out her daughter Taylah Gosson was the baby of the 2019 Jacaranda Festival, she was shocked.

"I didn't know it was a thing,” Ms Daniels said.

"At first I thought there were a couple of others that were born before, but then I was told that no, Taylah was the one.”

Born at 11.41pm on Monday, Taylah was the first baby born in Grafton after this year's Jacaranda Queen was announced over the weekend.

"It's something special and she will always be connected to the Jacaranda Festival in that way,” Ms Daniels said.

On hand at Grafton Base Hospital's maternity ward yesterday to welcome the newest Jacaranda Baby were Eleanor Powell and Cheryl Barnes, who also have an extra reason to celebrate the 2019 event.

On Saturday night they were named life members of the Jacaranda Festival, and Ms Powell, a former Jacaranda Princess and Ms Barnes, a former Matron of Honour, were thrilled. This year was Ms Powell's first time to welcome a Jacaranda Baby, while Ms Barnes has been involved in the tradition since 2001.

"I love it, I get clucky seeing all the cute babies,” Ms Barnes said.

grafton base hospital jacaranda festival jacaranda festival 2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

    premium_icon Have your say on new Grafton bridge signage

    News The Grafton community is invited to have their say on a plan for directional signage around the new Grafton bridge.

    Clarence Valley: Current road closures and hazards

    Clarence Valley: Current road closures and hazards

    News Smokey conditions, road closures and bushfires in-store today

    Returning to where it all began

    premium_icon Returning to where it all began

    People and Places 50 years after tying the knot in Harwood, a couple have come back

    Who makes you proud? Give them a pat on the back

    premium_icon Who makes you proud? Give them a pat on the back

    News Australia Day award open for nominations