Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jordana Edwards, of owner of Clean Tea and The Breastfeeding Tea Co, is nominated for AusMumpreneur of the Year as well as five other categories including Business Excellence and Product Innovation.
Jordana Edwards, of owner of Clean Tea and The Breastfeeding Tea Co, is nominated for AusMumpreneur of the Year as well as five other categories including Business Excellence and Product Innovation.
News

Meet three amazing mums and businesswomen

Adam Daunt
29th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWEED SHIRE must have something in the water after three local mums were nominated for the 2020 AusMumpreneurAwards.

Joey Juarez, owner and co-founder of Dona Cholita, is nominated for AusMumpreneur of the Year while Jordana Edwards, owner of Clean Tea and Breastfeeding Tea Co. is nominated for that award and five other awards.

Completing the trifecta, Louise Duke, of Wondery Skin Food, is nominated in the customer service and emerging categories.

Mrs Juarez said being nominated for the award meant a lot for her and reminded her of some key business lessons she had learnt along the way.

"Don't give up - it will get hard, and there will be times when all you want to do is to throw in the towel. But business is a long game. Perseverance is key," she said.

 

Louise Duke, of Wondery Skin Food, is nominated in the customer service and emerging categories at the 2020 AusMumpreneurAwards
Louise Duke, of Wondery Skin Food, is nominated in the customer service and emerging categories at the 2020 AusMumpreneurAwards

 

By owning and running her own business, Mrs Juarez said there had been a positive impact on her children.

"I love what the kids get exposed to - we've taken them to business retreats, tortilla oven factories in Mexico and LA," she said.

"I love that they get to see the nuts and bolts of what goes into starting something from the ground up, it is inspiring to see how much that exposure opens their eyes to what is possible in life."

 

Joey Juarez, Co-founder and CEO of Dona Cholita, is nominated for the AusMumpreneur of the Year 2020.
Joey Juarez, Co-founder and CEO of Dona Cholita, is nominated for the AusMumpreneur of the Year 2020.

 

Ms Edwards said that the key to being successful in business lies in your ability to network.

"Network non-stop. Learn, listen and practise the business methods of the women who have made the mistakes and paved the way before you," she said.

"There is so much value in networking! Join groups, attend events, listen to podcast and webinars and soak up as much as you can."

The second round of voting for the AusMumpreneur Awards closes August 30.

editors picks mumpreneur mumpreneur awards northernriversbusiness northernriverscommunity northernriversquirky small buisness twdbusiness twdcommunity twdnews tweed shire
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIGGEST EVER SEARCH: 1km line scours Brooms Head campground

        Premium Content BIGGEST EVER SEARCH: 1km line scours Brooms Head campground

        Breaking More than 60 people yesterday helped take part in a comprehensive search for missing Coffs woman Anne-Marie Jeffery

        Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

        Crime Body of 64-year-old man was found by police inside destroyed house

        Long way to go as Bobcats search for way out of rut

        Premium Content Long way to go as Bobcats search for way out of rut

        Soccer MUST WIN: Maclean have had a tough week in the FFNC Premier League and will have it...

        Tavern’s hard line for unannounced visitors

        Premium Content Tavern’s hard line for unannounced visitors

        Health With recent publicity over a yacht coming through Yamba, Tavern wants notice before...