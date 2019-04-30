Meet your entrants for Grafton's showgirl title

CONTESTANTS in this year's competition attended a high tea at the Flame Tree cafe on the weekend.

The afternoon involved making a speech to attendees before being whisked away to make their case in front of a panel of judges.

The winner will represent Grafton at the regional finals.

Here are the entrants:

Amelia McLachlan

Junior Grafton Showgirl

Amelia McLachlan Junior Grafton Showgirl Age: 15 School: South Grafton High School Work and interests: I am starting TAFE to get a certificate so that I can work with animals. I am also interested in art and animals, as I live on a farm. Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl: I wanted to get involved in the show and improve my confidence. I also wanted to meet new people and do more in our rural area. Tim Jarrett

Age: 15

School: South Grafton High School

Work and interests: I am starting TAFE to get a certificate so that I can work with animals. I am also interested in art and animals, as I live on a farm.

Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl: I wanted to get involved in the show and improve my confidence. I also wanted to meet new people and do more in our rural area.

Aimee Unitt

Junior Grafton Showgirl

Aimee Unitt Junior Grafton Showgirl Age: 15 School: Grafton High Work: I volunteer at the canteen at both the pony club and at basketball association. Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I entered Grafton showgirl because I wanted to improve my confidence and conversational skills and also my people skills with people I don't know. Tim Jarrett

Age: 15

School: Grafton High

Work: I volunteer at the canteen at both the pony club and at basketball association.

Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I entered Grafton showgirl because I wanted to improve my confidence and conversational skills and also my people skills with people I don't know.

Crystal Ryan

Junior Grafton Showgirl

Crystal Ryan Junior Grafton Showgirl Age: 17 School: Formerly Grafton High and South Grafton High but have finished school. Work: Looking to work at the moment and I am interested in working as a nurse so that I can help people. Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I decided to enter showgirl so that I could gain confidence and help with my anxiety. I also wanted to show the community I could be a good role model. Tim Jarrett

Age: 17

School: Formerly Grafton High and South Grafton High but have finished school.

Work: Looking to work at the moment and I am interested in working as a nurse so that I can help people.

Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I decided to enter showgirl so that I could gain confidence and help with my anxiety. I also wanted to show the community I could be a good role model.

Felicity Ellem

Junior Grafton Showgirl

Felicity Ellem Junior Grafton Showgirl Age: 15 School: Grafton High Work and interests: I volunteer at the soccer canteen every Saturday and I love cattle work, being around family, music and art. Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl: I entered Grafton Showgirl to improve myself as a person, meet new people and make new friends. And also to get out of a my comfort zone and become more confident as a person. Tim Jarrett

Age: 15

School: Grafton High

Work and interests: I volunteer at the soccer canteen every Saturday and I love cattle work, being around family, music and art.

Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl: I entered Grafton Showgirl to improve myself as a person, meet new people and make new friends. And also to get out of a my comfort zone and become more confident as a person.

Abbie Ellis

Senior Grafton Showgirl

Abbie Ellis Senior Grafton Showgirl Age: 19 Work and interests: I am a third year apprentice hairdresser at Heir-affiti hair salon in South Grafton. I enjoy going to the gym, playing tennis, swimming, going to the beach and camping with friends. Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I entered showgirl to gain confidence, grow as a person and meet new people and I knew running for showgirl would do that for me. Tim Jarrett

Age: 19

Work and interests: I am a third year apprentice hairdresser at Heir-affiti hair salon in South Grafton. I enjoy going to the gym, playing tennis, swimming, going to the beach and camping with friends.

Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I entered showgirl to gain confidence, grow as a person and meet new people and I knew running for showgirl would do that for me.

Marissa Newman

Senior Grafton Showgirl

Marissa Newman Senior Grafton Showgirl Age: 23 Work and interests: I am currently studying to be a speech pathologist. This is my second degree as I already have a bachelor of media studies with honours in journalism. I really like reading and photography which helps fuel my creative side Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I wanted to do showgirl as I have a chronic illness and wanted to prove to other young girls that it is possible to do things and not let your illness define or restrict you. Tim Jarrett

Age: 23

Work and interests: I am currently studying to be a speech pathologist. This is my second degree as I already have a bachelor of media studies with honours in journalism. I really like reading and photography which helps fuel my creative side

Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I wanted to do showgirl as I have a chronic illness and wanted to prove to other young girls that it is possible to do things and not let your illness define or restrict you.

Courtney King

Senior Grafton Showgirl

Courtney King Senior Grafton Showgirl Age: 22 Work and interests: I am an educator at Gummyaney educational pre-school. I enjoy playing league tag and netball and horse riding. Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I have been attending the show since I was a little girl and always wanted to do showgirl. I also wanted to be more involved in the show and it felt right. Tim Jarrett

Age: 22

Work and interests: I am an educator at Gummyaney educational pre-school. I enjoy playing league tag and netball and horse riding.

Why did you enter Grafton Showgirl? I have been attending the show since I was a little girl and always wanted to do showgirl. I also wanted to be more involved in the show and it felt right.