2020 Jacaranda Queen candidate Ella Gilbert.
Meet your Jacarada Queen candidate Ella Gilbert

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Jun 2020 1:00 AM
2020 Jacaranda Queen Candidate: Ella Gilbert

Age: 18

Education/workplace: Studying nursing and a sales assistant employed by Harvey Norman

Sponsor: Brewhouse Cafe. “An exciting new cafe on the grounds of the old Tooheys brewery in North St. The Brewhouse cafe adopts a relaxed atmosphere providing great food and coffee.”

What do you like about living in the Clarence Valley?

I love Grafton, everyone is so friendly and the community spirit is fantastic. Grafton people look out for each other and pull together in times of need. People in Grafton also love an opportunity to have fun and celebrate our town. This is seen through all the amazing events and festivals held throughout the year, with Jacaranda being the best, unique and fun.

How do you spend your spare time?

I study nursing full-time and work at Harvey Norman, so I don’t have a lot of spare time. However I do enjoy hockey and sewing. My grandmother taught me and how to love the creative process. I enjoy the creative process of bringing concepts of images to life. I also love modelling for local businesses.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I love Grafton and the Jacaranda Festival. I saw this as an opportunity to get involved and

contribute to this great community and iconic festival it’s also a great opportunity to be an

ambassador for the community throughout the year with fundraising events.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival Is special to you and why?

Retrofest! I love all things vintage and Retrofest epitomises Jacaranda for me. It gives people an opportunity to look back at some of the really cool things that have been in our past history, remember them and celebrate them.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess?

It would be an honour to be chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess. The festival is Grafton’s

premier event each year. These titles and crowns carry a lot of responsibility. The hope, dreams and expectations of the whole community and the ultimate success of the festival all ride on the Jacaranda Party and an amazing Jacaranda Queen and Princess.

Grafton Daily Examiner

