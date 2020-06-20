Meet your Jacaranda Queen candidate Natalie Van der Klei

2020 Jacaranda Queen candidate: Natalie Van der Klei

Age: 29

Occupation/Workplace: Lifestyle Support Worker employed by Cranes Community Support Programs

Sponsor: Cranes Community Support Programs. "Cranes Community Support Programs is dedicated to providing freedom of choice for individuals and communities."

What do you like about living in the Clarence Valley?

The serenity and the vintage homes. Exploring beautiful rivers and beaches. The diverse

community and the unique events around the Clarence Valley.

How do you spend your spare time?

Taking my dog to the beach, finding hidden cafes and exploring the great outdoors. Oh, and of course, streaming Disney Plus.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

It's an exciting opportunity to meet new people.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The Children's Morning Party. Dressing up and going on the ferris wheel. Seeing all the beautiful purple flowers. And Retrofest is awesome.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess?

It would be a wonderful experience meeting new people and developing my skills. Being able to contribute to the Clarence Valley community. A great experience to promote what Grafton has to offer.