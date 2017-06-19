YOU'RE INVITED: Meet your Jacaranda Queens

2016 Jacaranda Queen candidates (from left) Shannon Carter, Heidi Madsen and Sharnie Wren with Kellie Murphy who was presenting the cadidates with their crowns at the annual Jacaranda meet and greet at the GDSC on Sunday,19th June, 2016.

THIS year there are the most contenders for the Jacaranda Queen title than for many years and the Jacaranda Festival is giving the public a chance to meet them for the first time.

The Meet and Greet event to be held on Sunday July 2 is usually reserved for Jacaranda Committee and family and friends of the Candidates of that year. This year the Festival has decided to invite the entire community and everyone is Welcome.

It's your opportunity to be there when the candidates are introduced for the first time and presented with their tiaras. Afternoon tea will be served while you get to know the 2017 candidates and the Jacaranda Committee.

The public can enjoy afternoon tea at the Grafton District Services Club and get know this enchanting group of women as they embark on their Jacaranda Journey.

Tickets to the event are $15 plus fees and charges and are available from www.eventbrite.com.au , The Grafton Telstra Store, Iscream and the Jacaranda Office on Thursdays from 9am - 2pm