Meet your Junior Jacaranda candidates

JUMP FOR JOY: I-Scream Junior Jacaranda Queen candidates Holly Blundell, Kailee Rose, Tahlia O'Hara, Leah Hallam, Madison Nicholl and Madeleine Howell are ready to spring into action.

BREAKING out into dance in the middle of one of Grafton's tree-lined streets after a photo shoot illustrated that for this year's Junior Jacaranda candidates, the event is already a lot of fun.

The six candidates for the I Scream Junior Jacaranda Queen title, Holly Blundell, Kailee Rose, Tahlia O'Hara, Leah Hallam, Madison Nicholl and Madeleine Howell were kept busy on Saturday getting their hair and make-up done for an official photo shoot before attending a fundraising trivia night.

While they were looking forward to the events ahead, many couldn't decide what they were most excited about with the Venetian Carnival and the ball being offered as highlights.

"Actually, I think I can't wait for all of it," came one reply.

As to why they entered the quest, the girls agreed it is a great way to be part of Jacaranda and also to inspire others in the community.

There's no rest for the group though, with another trivia night to be staged on Saturday, August 26 at the GDSC from 7pm, and the Grafton Toyota Jacaranda Fashion Parade on September 9.