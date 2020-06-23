Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Aaliyah-Scarlett Roach

2020 Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate: Aaliyah-Scarlett Roach

Age: 12

School: Year 6 – Grafton Public School

Sponsor: Ashley Albert Performing Arts. “Ashley Albert Performing Arts believes that the creative arts enrich the lives of children, their families and the community. They strive to nurture and develop talent, celebrate the achievements of all students and inspire a love and appreciation of dance and performing arts. Ashley Albert Performing Arts is locally owned and operated. This year they celebrate their 10-year anniversary.”

What do you like about living in the Clarence Valley?

I love my school and the friendships I have formed there. Grafton Public School has many

opportunities and has amazing support staff. I feel grateful to be part of the Grafton community and find there is always something to get involved in. I feel very safe and supported.

How do you spend your spare time?

I am heavily involved in the dance community and fill my time with lessons and practice, which I love. My Ashley Albert Performing Arts dance family means a lot to me and has made me feel confident with in myself.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

In the past I have watched the Queens and Princesses be crowned and I knew this was something I wanted to be part of. I feel it would be a great opportunity for me to meet new

friends and do some fundraising within the local community.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival Is special to you and why?

From the first time I was in Prince Street watching the Jacaranda floats and the amount of people from the community that were involved, I just knew I wanted to be part of it. We are very lucky to have such a great opportunity to be a part of something so great. My family and I are involved every year this is why it is so special to me.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess?

I would be grateful to be chosen as I feel I have fulfilled a major personal goal. Grafton is my home and I want to represent it in the best way possible by getting involved with in the

community events and fundraising. I love meeting new people and I can’t think of a better way of meeting the people of the Clarence Valley then getting involved with the Jacaranda Festival.