Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Chelsea Rose Gosper

2020 Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate: Chelsea Rose Gosper

Age: 11

School: Year 6 – St Mary’s Primary School

Sponsor: Civic Motel Grafton. “Centrally located within walking distance to the heart of the city and for a stroll down Jacaranda Avenue. Family-owned and operated specialising in hospitality and customer service”.

What do you like about living in the Clarence Valley?

My family has lived in the Grafton area for a very long time going back decades. There are a lot of community and sporting events to which I participate in; hockey, pony club, and touch

football.

How do you spend your spare time?

I love reading, playing hockey, drawing and going to the family farm where I have lots of chooks, horses and cows. I love my dogs best of all. I love spending quality time with my family.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I became very interested when I attended the 2019 Queen Crowning Ceremony and I asked my mum if I could do it this year as I like to be involved in meeting new people and achieving new goals.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The Queen crowning as it brings the community together and showcases our beautiful young

ladies together. It has been the one consistent community event in Grafton for many years.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess?

It would mean the world to me, as it has been a dream of mine since I was six years old and we would come to Grafton just for the Jacaranda Festival when we lived away.