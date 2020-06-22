Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Emily-Rose Pulis

2020 Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate: Emily-Rose Pulis

Age: 13

School: Year 8 at St Andrew’s Christian School

Sponsor: Peter Buckler Floor Sanding. “Clarence Valley’s premium hardwood floor finisher. Reliable service, using only the best of products.”

What do you like about living in the Clarence Valley?

It’s a great place with lovely surroundings and a friendly atmosphere. I have a lot of friends here and I have room for all my animals. There are so many after-school activities. I love all the festivals and events that are fantastic for families.

How do you spend your spare time?

I enjoy horse riding, singing, dancing, naval cadets, reading, cooking and camping. I also like to help painting the house.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I was a candidate last year and I enjoyed everything about the experience. I got to make some

lovely friends and I’d like to be able to use my position this year to help others and my community. It’s great to be a role model for younger girls wanting to be a candidate in the future.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

The Jacaranda Ball because I had a great time with my family and loved dancing with my friends last year. I felt honoured to be in ambassador representing the Clarence Valley. I felt fabulous in my gown that my great grandmother made for me and we design together. I felt proud to have a photo with our local member Kevin Hogan and his wife and the ice cream from I Scream, was the highlight of the night. It was a night to remember.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess?

It would be an honour. I would feel proud to be an ambassador for the Clarence Valley

community. I would gracefully represent Grafton at all the events and proudly show younger girls what it means to be a Jacaranda queen or Princess and encourage them to enter in the future years of the festival.