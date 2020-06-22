Menu
2020 Junior Jacaranda Candidate Laura Hoade.
Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Laura Hoade

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 1:00 AM
2020 Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate: Laura Hoade

Age: 13

School: Year 8 McAuley Catholic College

Sponsor: Red Hot Hair. “Red Hot Hair provides the highest quality standards in hairdressing and beauty therapy treatments using only professional products.”

What do you like about living in the Clarence Valley?

I like living in the Clarence Valley because all my friends are here. Grafton is a really pretty town with all the Jacaranda trees lining the streets. We are also lucky to have such a great river and being so close to clean and uncrowded beaches.

How do you spend your spare time?

I like to spend my spare time reading, drawing, writing and I am learning how to sew. I also play the flute that I play in two ensemble bands at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

Why did you become a Jacaranda Queen Candidate?

I decided to become a Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidate because I wanted to be more

involved in this unique and exciting festival. I am also looking forward to meeting new people and participating in community events.

What event during the Jacaranda Festival is special to you and why?

My favourite Jacaranda Festival event is Jacaranda Thursday. I enjoy dressing up and meeting

my friends to walk down the main street and participate in all of the excitement.

What would it mean to you if you were chosen as Jacaranda Queen or Princess?

I would be very honoured and proud to represent my family and sponsor. It would be a privilege to represent our community in this exciting and unique festival.

