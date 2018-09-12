Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidates

THE Jacaranda Festival committee, are very proud to introduce the 2018 Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidates to the community.

Mikayla Chaffer HJH Media Group, Peter Hreszcz

Mikayla Chaffer

14 Years.

Attends Grafton High School - Year 8

Mikayla enjoys wakeboarding with her family on the weekends on the beautiful Clarence River, Creative Arts is also one of Mikayla's favourite subjects at school.

The Jacaranda Festival Ball and Queen Crowning Ceremony are listed as some of Mikayla's highlights she is looking forward to most.

Mia McGrath HJH Media Group, Peter Hreszcz

Mia McGrath

14 Years.

Attends mcAuley Catholic College- Year 8

Mia enjoys playing netball in the local Grafton Competition and Dancing for Studio One.

Mia is excited about the Riverlight Festival and will enjoy taking the opportunity during her jacaranda journey to partake in her hobby of photography.

Emily Patterson HJH Media Group, Peter Hreszcz

Emily Patterson

14 Years.

McAuley Catholic College- Year 8

Emmy dances with Studio One and is practising her barister ( spelling) skills at the family business, Driven to Espresso.

Emmy started her jacaranda journey back in 2005 when she was named the Jacaranda Festival Beautiful Baby for 2005. Emily is looking forward to the Queen Crowning Ceremony.

Saskia McGrath HJH Media Group, Peter Hreszcz

Saskia McGrath

13 Years.

McAuley Catholic College- Year 8

Saskia enjoys dancing with the Ashley Albert Dance Studio, surfing and playing Hockey with McAuley Hockey Club.

Saskia is looking forward to the colour of Jacaranda Thursday and particularly heading to Hanks Kitchen for some once a year purple bread.

Hope Endean HJH Media Group, Peter Hreszcz

Hope Endean

14 Years.

Grafton High School- Year 8

Hope enjoys playing hockey and recently represented Grafton Hockey Association at the /15 Girls state titles where she played Goalie.

Hope enjoys dancing with the Jenny Willis Dance Studio and lists participating in the Jacaranda float processions as a much anticipated highlight.

Whitney Moon HJH Media Group, Peter Hreszcz

Whitney Moon

14 Years.

Attends Grafton High- Year 8

To say that Whitney enjoys Tennis is an understatement, Whitney trains several hours a week and frequently represents Grafton at Tennis Tournaments. Whitney enjoys Drama and Swimming.

Whitney is looking forward to this years float procession and Feast, in particular the purple fairy bread and the Churo's with Nutella.

Caitlin Grainger HJH Media Group, Peter Hreszcz

Caitlin Grainger

13 Years.

Attends Clarence Valley Anglican School - Year 8

Caitlin lists her interests in Drama and is studying at the Grafton Conservatorium. Caitlin also enjoys singing and is in the Conservatorium Choir, Caitlin also plays the flute.

Caitlin was the first baby born in the Jacaranda Festival in 2005 and is of course looking forward to celebrating her birthday during this years festival, in particular the float procession which just happens to be her birthday.

Special thanks to the HJH Media Group, Peter Hreszczuk for the photos and Pure Perfection for the make-up.

The next fundraising event will the Jacaranda Fashion Parade on Saturday 20 October at Grafton Toyota.