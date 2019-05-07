Meet your Maclean showgirls

WHO will be Maclean's next showgirl? Nine young women will compete for both the junior and senior showgirl title Wednesday night at the opening of the show.

The winner goes on to compette at a zone leve for the chance to represent the area at next year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Meet the candidates who put their hat in the show ring this year for the title:

SHANNON MORAN

Junior Showgirl

I entered the Showgirl competition to get more involved in my community and give back to the show.

I also entered to meet new friends and for the experience.

HAYLEY JOHNSON

Junior Showgirl

I am 17 years old in Year 12 at Maclean High School. I entered the competition as my family has been involved in the show for many generations and I felt this would be a great way for me to be involved, to gain experience and to give back to our community.

ISABELLE DRANSFIELD

Junior Showgirl

I am 15 years old and entering the showgirl comp is a fantastic way to meet people and gain confidence.

I love being involved in the community.

FINNLAY NAYLOR

Junior Showgirl

I'm 16 and decided to enter the showgirl comp as it is a challenge for me and something that's very much outside of my comfort zone. I also believe that Maclean is a beautiful part of the world and I want to represent that beauty and share it with others.

LAYNAE OKKONEN

Senior Showgirl

I just turned 18 and live in Ulmarra on a farm with Brahmousin stud cattle and in the Ulmarra fire brigade. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and to feel closer to my family history.

JEMA PETERSON

Senior Showgirl

I'm 19 years old, and a country girl love riding horses in my spare time or just being on a farm. I love being with my family and friends. I entered to give back to the community.

LOWANA LITTLECHILD

Senior Showgirl

I'm 23 years old and grew up in the Clarence Valley but have spent the last five years studying science and optometry in Sydney. I've moved back this year to work as an optometrist.

SIOBHAN HOY

Senior Showgirl

I think the showgirl competition allows young women from the area to be able to come together and make new friends and experience something new.

GRACE BOLTON

Senior Showgirl

I'm 19 years old and a macadamia farmhand who works at Spar. I think showgirl is every girl's dream as the process builds confidence and helps us stay involved in the community.