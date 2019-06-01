Meet your People's Choice finalists for 2019 awards

2018 WINNER: Abbie Ellis of Heir-Affiti is again a finalist in the People's Choice Employee for 2019.

2018 WINNER: Abbie Ellis of Heir-Affiti is again a finalist in the People's Choice Employee for 2019. Adam Hourigan

THE Daily Examiner People's Choice is a popular part of the annual Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

While nominations were called for earlier than in previous years, it failed to deter people from getting online to submit and vote for their favourite businesses and employees from around the Clarence Valley.

This year there were 79 businesses and 95 employees nominated, and almost 7500 votes cast, with only a few votes separating the top two in each category.

After counting all the votes, the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards committee is pleased to announce the top 12 businesses and employees as voted by you.

The winners will be announced at a gala event on Saturday, August 3, at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

This business night of nights will celebrate businesses of excellence within the Clarence Valley. Tickets are on sale now and can be bought from the website www.valleyexcellence.org.au. Finalists listed alphabetically.

Top 12 Businesses

Dunes Cafe, Yamba

ESP Espresso, Grafton

Grafton Mall Butchery, Grafton

Heir-Affiti Hair Salon, South Grafton

Hotel Motel 5, South Grafton

Kitchen to Table, Yamba

Lone Rock, Yamba

MeCo Macramé, Maclean

Remember When Cottage Museum, Waterview Heights

Skye Park Pet Resort & Day Spa, Clarenza

South Grafton News and Gifts, Grafton

Troy Designs, Grafton

Top 12 Employees

Abbie Ellis, Heir-Affiti Hair Salon, South Grafton

Barb Paul, All Areas Driver Training, Grafton

Bernadette Bassett, Fresh Dental Care, Grafton

Caitlin Leek, Studio One Dance Academy, Grafton

Debbie Bowling, Ab Fab Tours, South Grafton

Jenny Marsh, Ochre Health Medical Centre, Grafton

Lindy Webb, Remember When Cottage Museum, Waterview Heights

Mathew Cameron, Vision Exercise Physiology, Grafton

Mike Webb, Remember When Cottage Museum, Waterview Heights

Rebecca Berger, Kitchen to Table, Yamba

Shari Pitkin, Arthur Street Children's Centre, Grafton

Tabatha Ellem, Daily Examiner, Grafton