Meet your People's Choice finalists for 2019 awards
THE Daily Examiner People's Choice is a popular part of the annual Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.
While nominations were called for earlier than in previous years, it failed to deter people from getting online to submit and vote for their favourite businesses and employees from around the Clarence Valley.
This year there were 79 businesses and 95 employees nominated, and almost 7500 votes cast, with only a few votes separating the top two in each category.
After counting all the votes, the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards committee is pleased to announce the top 12 businesses and employees as voted by you.
The winners will be announced at a gala event on Saturday, August 3, at the Clarence River Jockey Club.
This business night of nights will celebrate businesses of excellence within the Clarence Valley. Tickets are on sale now and can be bought from the website www.valleyexcellence.org.au. Finalists listed alphabetically.
Top 12 Businesses
Dunes Cafe, Yamba
ESP Espresso, Grafton
Grafton Mall Butchery, Grafton
Heir-Affiti Hair Salon, South Grafton
Hotel Motel 5, South Grafton
Kitchen to Table, Yamba
Lone Rock, Yamba
MeCo Macramé, Maclean
Remember When Cottage Museum, Waterview Heights
Skye Park Pet Resort & Day Spa, Clarenza
South Grafton News and Gifts, Grafton
Troy Designs, Grafton
Top 12 Employees
Abbie Ellis, Heir-Affiti Hair Salon, South Grafton
Barb Paul, All Areas Driver Training, Grafton
Bernadette Bassett, Fresh Dental Care, Grafton
Caitlin Leek, Studio One Dance Academy, Grafton
Debbie Bowling, Ab Fab Tours, South Grafton
Jenny Marsh, Ochre Health Medical Centre, Grafton
Lindy Webb, Remember When Cottage Museum, Waterview Heights
Mathew Cameron, Vision Exercise Physiology, Grafton
Mike Webb, Remember When Cottage Museum, Waterview Heights
Rebecca Berger, Kitchen to Table, Yamba
Shari Pitkin, Arthur Street Children's Centre, Grafton
Tabatha Ellem, Daily Examiner, Grafton