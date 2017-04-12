26°
Meet your typical NSW person based on the 2016 Census

Keagan Elder
| 12th Apr 2017 10:13 AM
NSW PERSON: The typical NSW person was revealed by the 2016 Census was an English speaking woman, 38, married with two children.
NSW PERSON: The typical NSW person was revealed by the 2016 Census was an English speaking woman, 38, married with two children. Getty Images

THE Australian Bureau of Statistics released the first insight into the 2016 Census and revealed key characteristics to a 'typical' person in NSW.

The most commonly occurring Census data revealed the typical NSW person is a woman aged 38, born in Australia and has English ancestry.

A decade ago, the typical person of New South Wales was 37-years-old.

The typical Australian is a female, 38, born in Australia and is of English ancestry. She is married and lives in a couple family in a three bedroom home with two children and two motor vehicles. She would most likely have completed Year 12.

The most commonly spoken language at home in NSW is English correlating with the likely English ancestry.

Unlike the typical Australian, a typical NSW person will have at least one parent born overseas. In 2006 and 2011, a NSW person typically had both parents born in Australia.

A NSW person will most likely be married and live in a couple family with two children.

Like a typical Australian, a NSW person would live in a three bedroom home with two motor vehicles. While the typical Australian home is owned with a mortgage, in NSW homes are mostly owned outright, as it was in 2006 and 2011.

The typical NSW person will have finished Year 12 at school and do between 5-14 hours of domestic work a week.

The typical Aboriginal and/or Torres Straight Islander person in NSW is a female and 22-years-old, a year older than in 2011 and two years older than in 2006.

A typical migrant in NSW in 2016 was born in China, is a woman and is 44-years-old. A decade ago the typical migrant in NSW was a 45-year-old woman born in England.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  abs census 2016 census data new south wales typical nsw person

