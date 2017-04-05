How will the new bridge impact you?

A new view of the urban landscape around the Harwood Bridge.

YAMBA businesses and community members will have their chance to question those behind the new bridge about to be built at Harwood about the effect it will have on them.

The Yamba Chamber of Commerce has invited the RMS preferred partner for the Pacific Highway upgrade, Pacific Complete and the successful bridge build tenderer Harwood Pacifico to address a public meeting on Monday.

The president of the chamber, Margot Scott, said the meeting would allow people to ask questions about the impact of the bridge on them.

"This is going to have a profound impact on our community," she said.

"People will need to find out how it's going to affect them now with things like how much time the works will add to travel times.

"And they will need to know things like how off ramps and other things associated with the bridge will affect them into the future."

Ms Scott said the meeting could give people interested in tendering for work a chance to ask questions.

She said the meeting would begin at 5.30pm in the Yamba Bowling Club.

Bill North

