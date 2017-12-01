Meeting to put Gulmarrad facilities on the map

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

WHEN Gulmarrad resident Rebecca Lucock points out to people that the population of her area is close to that of Maclean, there is a common reaction.

"People are shocked,” she said.

According to statistics, Gulmarrad/Townsend has a population of 2596, just behind Maclean's 2648, and despite having one of the highest population growth rates, the village has little to no community facilities.

However, for her and a small group of fellow residents, they hope there may be a glimmer of hope in the future.

The group is holding a workshop at Gulmarrad Public School on Saturday December 9 from 1-2pm to engage with residents and other stakeholders around the style and features of facilities for the area.

"We've taken a different approach, we know there is a lot of funding out there specifically for this type of stuff, and we understand council's position with budget, so our approach is to work together and see what's available,” Ms Lucock said.

Rebecca Lucock is campaigning for more community facilities in Gulmarrad. Adam Hourigan Photography

A previous workshop and survey of the community identified five facilities wanted by the community. These include a park/playground with barbecue facilities, connected trails/walkways, sporting fields, a community centre and a dog friendly area.

"To apply for funding we need a proposal and we need land to get the funding that's available, and we've had great discussions with council... but a lot of the funding available has to be with council as the applicant,” Ms Lucock said.

Clarence Valley Council Director Environment, Planning & Community Des Schroder said there was currently no plans for further facilities in the Gulmarrad area.

"Because it is large lot residential, developers are not require to provide these facilities because it is generally infeasible to maintain,” he said.

Mr Schroder said the new development at Sheehans Lane has been rezoned, and could be as large as 600-700 lots.

"It will have a park in the centre, a tavern, and other facilities that people want that people want as a gathering place - that's normally how places get facilities is through landholders as part of their development. The community has to decide what they want and is feasible to maintain.”

Ms Lucock said the zoning issue was a discussion that had been had in the past, but was keen to try a new way of approaching the issue.

"We're really focussed on saying yes that's the history - this is now, this is our future,” she said.

For further information email cfgulmarrad@gmail.com or search Community Facilities for Gulmarrad on Facebook.