Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meg Ryan. Picture: Getty
Meg Ryan. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Meg Ryan’s surprise engagement to rocker

by Chelsea Hirsch
9th Nov 2018 9:06 AM

MEG Ryan and John Mellencamp are making it official.

On Thursday, Ryan posted an illustration to Instagram captioned, "ENGAGED!"

ENGAGED!

A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) on

The actress and rom-com queen was first linked to Mellencamp, 67, in 2011 but they split in 2014.

They reconciled in 2017, with sources telling Page Six that they appeared to be putting together a wedding-like celebration earlier this year.

On-again, off-again: John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan in 2013. Picture: Venturelli/Getty Images
On-again, off-again: John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan in 2013. Picture: Venturelli/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Ryan, 56, was spotted in New York City wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on her left ring finger.

The reclusive couple, again in 2013. Picture: Photo by Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic
The reclusive couple, again in 2013. Picture: Photo by Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

This will be the fourth marriage for Hurts So Good and Jack & Diane rocker Mellencamp, who was previously married to Elaine Irwin, Victoria Granucci and Priscilla Esterline. He shares Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star daughter Teddi Mellencamp with Granucci.

Ryan was previously married to Dennis Quaid, and they have a 26-year-old son, Jack.

Ryan and previous husband, Dennis Quaid. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ryan and previous husband, Dennis Quaid. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

celebrity dating editors picks engagement john mellencamp meg ryan

Top Stories

    Shop local, stay alive

    premium_icon Shop local, stay alive

    News 'There are so many benefits. If we've got more shops it will attract more people to Grafton.'

    HIGHWAY BREAKDOWN: southbound traffic affected

    HIGHWAY BREAKDOWN: southbound traffic affected

    News Traffic affected on the highway

    • 9th Nov 2018 9:10 AM
    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Crime Stopping hoons in their tracks

    RECALL: Big W Christmas decoration catches fire

    RECALL: Big W Christmas decoration catches fire

    Smarter Shopping Advise to customers to return candle holder

    • 9th Nov 2018 7:39 AM

    Local Partners