Mega mine would deliver 775 jobs to Fraser Coast, Wide Bay

Hayden Johnson
by
28th Sep 2015 5:00 AM

A "MEGA mine" proposed for the Galilee Basin has potential to increase the Fraser Coast's employment opportunities with a quarter of the mine's workforce slated to be sourced from the Wide Bay.

Only a fraction smaller than Adani's proposed Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project in the same area, Project China Stone is in early environmental approvals.

At its peak, China Stone would produce 55 million tonnes of coal annually.

In its Economic Impact Statement, China Stone committed to sourcing 25% of the workforce (775) from the Wide Bay.

Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett executive officer Scott Rowe said the proposed mine would boost opportunities for our region.

"It is a disadvantaged region and therefore the resource sector is crucial to new employment opportunities," he said

"It is a mega mine - it's a massive mine and only just smaller than what Adani is proposing.

"For MacMines Austasia to come out and nominate a figure - That would be the largest employer in the region if the mine does go ahead."

Mr Rowe spent an hour last week speaking with environmental consultants about the mine.

He said the project was "in its infancy" going through approvals - and it would depend on other projects also being approved. "It's fairly reliant on Adani's Galilee Basin project," he said.

"They would look to share some common infrastructure and rail to port capacity.

"If these mines are given approval then the employment opportunities for a region such as ours which is ready, willing and able, are limitless."

Adani has spent $3 billion on the project, which was stalled in August due to a technical issue regarding vulnerable species.

galilee basin jobs
Fraser Coast Chronicle

