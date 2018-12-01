Megan Fox reveals fling with co-star

It has been more than a decade since the first Transformers film was released and now actress Megan Fox is finally spilling the beans on her secret romance with co-star Shia LaBeouf.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, Fox played "Plead the Fifth" and was asked about a 2011 interview LaBeouf gave in which he said they'd dated while on set of the action film.

"I mean I would confirm that it was romantic," Fox said on the Bravo show.

"I love him. I've never been really quiet about that. I love him."

Co-stars Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf has a real-life romance when playing love interests on Transformers. Picture: AP

Cohen then prodded the New Girl star further, asking: "So it was an on-set romance that didn't go anywhere afterward?"

"Yeah," she replied.

This revelation was the first time that Fox has publicly addressed having a romantic relationship with LaBeouf.

Megan Fox and Shia Labeouf in s scene from Transformers.

Fox, who was fired from Transformers franchise after making negative comments about director Michael Bay, is now married to Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. The couple share three sons together, Noah, 5, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 1.

LaBeouf sparked a romance this year with singer-songwriter FKA twigs following his divorce from actress Mia Goth.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green wed in 2010.

Though Fox and Green have been married since 2010, the couple has had their ups and downs.

Most recently, they've been blasted by Green's ex, Vanessa Marcil, who claims they won't allow the son she shares with Green to see him or his half-brothers.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.