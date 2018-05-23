Meghan gets the giggles at first event

Meghan Markle attended her first public event in London since marrying Prince Harry last weekend. Picture: Dominic Lipinski via AP

PRINCE Harry and his new wife Meghan have attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday party as their first official royal event as a married couple.

Meghan looked particularly regal at the garden party held at Buckingham Palace donning a $590 peach dress from UK brand Goat often favoured by Kate Middleton, a custom hat by Philip Treacy and nude heels.

But the new Duchess of Sussex nearly lost her royal poise after a bee threatened to steal the show as her new husband gave a speech in honour of his father.

More than 6000 charity workers were invited for the party where they were treated to a speech from Harry, musical performances and a customary cup of tea.

The event was held in advance of Prince Charles' actual birthday, which is in November.

Meghan and Harry had delayed their honeymoon so they could attend the event.

The pair looked like they were enjoying their first week as husband and wife, with Meghan touching Harry's back as they walked up the stairs of Buckingham Palace.

Hundreds of royal fans had lined the streets surrounding the palace in an attempt to get glimpse of the newlyweds.

Meghan has a laugh with the in-laws. Picture: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry was wearing a traditional morning suit with a yellow waistcoat and blue tie.

He gave a speech where he paid tribute to his father's charity work and his "selfless drive to affect change".

"His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious; it has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference. In fact, many of the issues William and I now work on are subjects we were introduced to by our father growing up," Harry said.

Meghan stunned onlookers at the event. Picture: Dominic Lipinski via AP

"So, Pa, while I know that you've asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don't listen to you - much like when I was younger - and instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years."

But Prince Harry was slightly put off as he gave his speech - having to stop to swipe away a bee, reports The Sun.

He left his new wife giggling as he tried to bat the insect away, saying: "Sorry, that bee really got me."

The Prince also asked the audience to take a minute to remember the one year anniversary of the Manchester terrorist attack.

Harry said his brother William would have been at their father's party were he not attending a tribute service in Manchester.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry returned to their home at Kensington Palace as they prepared for their new life as working royals.

The pair were seen driving back to their home at Nottingham Cottage, a small house in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in good spirits at their first event as a married couple. Picture: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They have lived there for more than a year, and it's where Prince Harry proposed to the American actress over a chicken dinner.

The pair were in casual clothes and wearing sunglasses as Harry drove their Range Rover through the London traffic back to their home - and back to work.

Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance since their wedding las weekend. Picture: Dominic Lipinski via AP

They are also expected to make a high-profile appearance next month on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the annual Trooping the Colour parade on June 9.

The annual event, held in June to commemorate the Queen's birthday (which is actually in April), the spectacular military parade concludes with the most senior royals appearing on the balcony to greet the crowds outside Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan at their first event as a married couple. Picture: Dominic Lipinski via AP

Girlfriends and fiancees are not invited, but wives are, so Meghan, the new Duchess of Sussex, will join the Queen, husband Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Prince William and wife Catherine and their three children, on the balcony this year for the RAF flyover which ends the parade.

There are unconfirmed reports the Queen, who has ultimate say over who is invited on to the balcony, may exclude minor royals such as Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, as she reiterates the primacy of those in more direct line to the throne (Charles, William and George).

However, Prince Harry has been on the balcony in other years and is sure to be there this year with his new bride.

Harry lauded his father’s charity work during his speech. Picture: AFP/Dominic Lipinski

After a 48-hour ceasefire over the wedding weekend, Meghan's estranged sister began sniping at her again from America, urging her to "do the right thing'' and fly her father to London to fulfil a lifelong dream, to visit Buckingham Palace.

Samantha Grant also urged her sister, who she has not seen for 10 years, to reunite the family.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle was photographed yesterday returning to his home in Rosarito, in Mexico, after spending a few days in hospital recovering from a minor heart procedure.

The happy couple share their first kiss as husband and wife.

He pulled out of the wedding with less than a week's notice after being caught collaborating with the paparazzi, and suffering a heart scare.

He had urged Ms Grant and his other children from his first marriage, Thomas Markle Junior, to "just shut up about everything'' but his words were clearly ignored by Ms Grant.