Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What do you get the couple who has everything? Spice Impulse Spray, of course.
What do you get the couple who has everything? Spice Impulse Spray, of course.
Music

Harry and Meghan’s surprising Spice snub

by Emily Smith
17th May 2018 6:22 AM

THE royal family won't be spicing up their lives at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on Saturday.

The Spice Girls are not performing at the royal wedding, as Page Six revealed which members of the all-female group are actually on the guest list.

Despite Mel B's claim the group would reunite and perform at the reception, a source tells Page Six, "Only Victoria, Emma and Geri were invited, so clearly, the Spice Girls were never going to perform."

Harry’s known the Spice Girls since he was a child. Picture: Getty
Harry’s known the Spice Girls since he was a child. Picture: Getty

 

Mel B is at home in Los Angeles and was never, in fact, invited, nor was Mel C.

Posh Spice-turned-fashion maven Victoria Beckham and husband David are firmly on the guest list for the wedding, Page Six confirmed, as well as Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton.

The Beckhams also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

MARKLE DEBACLE: Meghan's mum 'furious' with ex

Other people who were snubbed include some of Markle's extended family, Lady Amelia Windsor and Duchess Sarah Ferguson, who scored an invite to the ceremony but not the second, more private wedding reception.

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Related Items

Show More
celebrity guest list meghan markle prince harry spice girls wedding invites

Top Stories

    SRV: Council out to convince us

    premium_icon SRV: Council out to convince us

    News The day after IPART granted Clarence Valley Council approval for its SRV, council started work to show the community it was the right call

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    News I started crying because I knew what it meant

    Man attacks three women, avoids jail

    premium_icon Man attacks three women, avoids jail

    News Bizarre assaults on three women in 15 minutes put man on bond

    Maclean markets have new managers

    premium_icon Maclean markets have new managers

    News After 30 years, the organising of Maclean markets has changed hands

    Local Partners