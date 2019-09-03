Meghan, Harry’s sweet thankyou notes revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie in an official portrait from his christening. Picture: Chris Allerton/AFP

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have sent out thankyou cards to wellwishers of Archie's christening - to the delight of royal fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted printed messages to fans who sent them notes celebrating three-month-old Archie Harrison's christening earlier this year, reports The Sun.

The new parents said they'd been "overwhelmed" with letters of support from the public following the private ceremony that took place at Windsor Castle on July 6.

A royal fan uploaded the touching tribute they received from the new parents on Instagram, revealing a postcard printed with one of the official portraits from the ceremony.

The note reads: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of Archie's Christening, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did.

"It really was the most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciate by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes."

The fan, posting under loopycrown3, shared their delight at receiving the card.

They said: "Wonderful thank you postcard from TRH the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanking me for sending my good wishes to Archie for his christening."

The letter came from Kensington Palace, and the fan also shared pictures of the envelope.

They added: "New royal letter arrived yesterday from Kensington Palace.

"Message on the back of the postcard from the Sussexes."

The post has been met with delight from fellow royal fans - who can't wait for their own letter.

Commenting on Instagram, one person said: "Congratulations I can't wait for mine."

Someone else wrote: "I love this photo!

"Cannot wait to receive mine."

A third said: "Definitely a keeper."

The couple also sent out thankyou cards to fans who wished them well over their marriage - including to the same royal fan who shared the christening note.

While Meghan, 38, is famed for her flawless handwriting, both the wedding and christening notes were typed out.

And Meghan's maternity leave finishes this month as she and Prince Harry prepare to jet off on their South Africa tour.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission