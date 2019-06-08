Palace in panic over royal leak

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has given another interview about their family feud. Picture: Adrian Dennis — WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding photographer has been hacked and the couple's private photos have been leaked on social media.

Hundreds of photos taken by aristocrat and trusted royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski in May last year have been taken in the online breach, which has been confirmed by a royal source.

Hundreds of snaps taken by aristocrat Alexi Lubomirski in May last year have been swiped in the cyber raid.

Panicking Palace officials have launched an immediate security probe in an attempt to shut down the leak, which includes pictures from Harry and Meghan's wedding, as well as photos taken to celebrate their engagement.

Private black-and-white snaps tagged "preview" started appearing on social media in the last few days.

Alexi Lubomirski, 43, official photographer for the royals' big day in May last year, was alerted that hundreds of his images had been stolen by devious hackers.

SOURCE OF THE LEAK IS NOT KNOWN

Details of the leak emerged with Meghan set to appear at Trooping the Colour - her first public appearance since the birth of the couple's son Archie on May 6.

Trooping the Colour is an annual grand military parade held to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

A royal source said: "There was an online compromise.

"Pictures were hacked then leaked. There was an internal investigation but police weren't involved.

"The situation has now been contained."

It's not known who was behind the leak. But sources say steps were quickly taken to ensure no further breaches could occur.

The hackers are understood to have struck last September, with Alexi's pictures only emerging on Twitter and Instagram this month.

Some show Harry, 34, hugging Meghan, 37, with his eyes closed as she beams for the camera.

Only three official wedding snaps have been publicly released by the Palace.

They included formal family portraits of the couple, Meghan's mum Doria, Kate, William, the Queen and Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle.

The Sussexes also chose Alexi to take their official engagement pictures at Frogmore House in December 2017.

SNAPPER TO THE STARS

Describing the shoot, he said, "Every time Harry or Meghan would talk, one would look at the other and there would be this little sparkle, this little giggle, a little nudge of the elbow and it was so cute. They get in their own little world."

Alexi was then asked to take the official wedding shots at Windsor Castle, complete with the couple's six bridesmaids and four page boys.

Descended from Polish nobility he has previously snapped stars including singer Beyoncé and actors Demi Moore, Natalie Portman and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In May 2018 stamps featuring Alexi's official engagement photographs was issued by Royal Mail to mark the wedding.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan declined to comment last night. Alexi's agent declined to comment.

William and Kate's kids, George, five, and Charlotte four, are expected to be at Trooping the Colour.

